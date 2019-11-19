e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

In its latest salvo, Shiv Sena reminds BJP of ‘Hindutva’

Earlier on Sunday Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had announced that Sena was being allotted seats in Opposition camp in the Lok Sabha as it was ‘working out alliance with the Congress and the NCP’.

india Updated: Nov 19, 2019 11:20 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The decades-old alliance between the Shiv Sena and BJP turned sour after the former pressed for the demand of sharing the chief ministerial post in Maharashtra.
The decades-old alliance between the Shiv Sena and BJP turned sour after the former pressed for the demand of sharing the chief ministerial post in Maharashtra.(HT File PHOTO)
         

In a stinging attack on ex-ally Bharatiya Janata Party, the Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamana went back in time to remind the ruling party of its roots using ‘Hindutva’ and ‘Nationalism’ to drive home the point.

Accusing the BJP of announcing the Sena’s ouster from National Democratic Alliance (NDA) without any discussion, the editorial said, “we supported Hindutva at a time when nobody touched it… when many of you were not even born”. Sena further asked: “who are the they (BJP) to expel Shiv Sena from the NDA.”

“Those who announced our ouster from the NDA must take lessons in history. We are the ones who powered the Sangh ... When Balasaheb Thackeray, AB Vajpayee, LK Advani, Parkash Singh Badal and George Fernandes laid the foundation for the NDA, many of the present leaders were nowhere...” the editorial in Tuesday’s edition said.

Also Watch l Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong 

Earlier on Sunday Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had announced that Sena was being allotted seats in Opposition camp in the Lok Sabha as it was ‘working out alliance with the Congress and the NCP’.

“Shiv Sena’s minister has resigned from the NDA government… they are not attending today’s NDA meeting and working out alliance with the Congress and the NCP. So it is natural that they will be allotted seats on the opposition side in both houses,” Joshi told reporters after an all-party meeting.

To this the Saamana responded with,” One Pralhad Joshi has said this… he clearly is not aware of the Shiv Sena’s spirit and NDA’s actions and deeds… There was a time when nobody would stand next to the BJP, and words such as Hindutva and Nationalism were not even in the political lexicon of the country.”

The editorial hit out at the BJP over its tie-ups with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir and the JD(U) in Bihar. “Did the BJP seek NDA’s permission before coming together with Mehbooba Mufti or with Nitish Kumar?” the editorial asked adding that if the BJP thought that the Sena has gone against the NDA then why it hadn’t invited the Sena to discuss the issue in an NDA meeting.

The editorial compared the BJP to Mughal emperor Muhammad Ghori and said those who are backstabbing will be given a befitting reply from Maharashtra. “This is the beginning of the end of egoistic and arbitrary politics,” it said.

The decades-old alliance between the Shiv Sena and BJP turned sour after the former pressed for the demand of sharing the chief ministerial post in Maharashtra. The Sena is now holding talks with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress to form a non-BJP government in the state.

Arvind Sawant, the lone Sena minister in the Union council of ministers submitted his resignation last Monday. The party also kept away from the meeting of NDA constituents on the eve of the winter session of Parliament.

tags
top news
In its latest salvo, Shiv Sena reminds BJP of ‘Hindutva’
In its latest salvo, Shiv Sena reminds BJP of ‘Hindutva’
Delhi’s dirty air carries intangible costs for a slowing economy
Delhi’s dirty air carries intangible costs for a slowing economy
Key bills on surrogacy, abortion, assisted reproduction this winter session
Key bills on surrogacy, abortion, assisted reproduction this winter session
Indian charged with sexual abuse while working as US military contractor
Indian charged with sexual abuse while working as US military contractor
India closer to world’s first male contraceptive injection
India closer to world’s first male contraceptive injection
Nusrat Jahan’s health condition improves, released from hospital
Nusrat Jahan’s health condition improves, released from hospital
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das files nomination from Jamshedpur East
Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das files nomination from Jamshedpur East
trending topics
HTLS 2019International Men’s Day 2019VVS LaxmanSushmita SenKalki KoechlinJKBOSE ResultsSSC Admit card 2019Delhi air qualityParliament Winter Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India News