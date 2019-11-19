Uddhav puts off Ayodhya visit plan

mumbai

With a plan to form a government in Maharashtra with secular Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) afoot, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has put off his visit to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute on November 9, Thackeray had expressed his intention to visit the makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya on November 24. “The process of forming an alliance is going on, with talks between the top leadership of the three parties. Moreover, the security agencies have not given permission to any political party to visit Ayodhya,” a senior functionary said.

“Nothing has been decided on the visit yet,” said Sena MP and secretary Vinayak Raut.

Deferring the visit is being viewed as the Sena’s attempt not to rock the boat. The Sena’s Hindutva agenda could be a stumbling block in the coming together of the three parties, political observers feel. Another functionary said Thackeray never announced a travel date, but had merely expressed a “wish” to visit if the “law and order scenario permits”. “Hindutva is not being downplayed in any way. It is an incorrect assumption of the media. The government in the state, if the three parties come together, will be run on a common agenda. Hindutva is a national issue and will remain at the core of the party,” a Sena functionary said.

Political observers said the Sena chief is playing his cards right on the Hindutva agenda. Surendra Jondhale, a political analyst, said, “His primary concern seems to be government formation. Visiting Ayodhya will not serve any purpose, as people would take it in a wrong way. Secondly, the [SC] judgment has stated a temple would come up there, so it is not of relevance now. Thirdly, the issue will not be beneficial for the political future of his son, Aaditya.”

ATHAWALE’S NEW FORMULA

Republican Party of India (RPI-A) chief and union minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday suggested a power-sharing agreement between the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to end the deadlock over government formation in Maharashtra.

Athawale, whose party is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, said the “compromise” formula was discussed with senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut. The proposed agreement will allow both parties to occupy the chief minister’s post. “I spoke to Sanjay Raut ji about a compromise. I suggested him a formula of three years (BJP CM) and two years (Shiv Sena CM) to which he said that if the BJP agrees, the Shiv Sena can think about it. I will discuss this with the BJP,” news agency ANI quoted the Union minister on Monday in New Delhi.Despite attempts, Raut could not be reached for a comment. A party functionary said, “I am not aware if the two have had any discussion . No such power-sharing agreement has come to Uddhav ji.”

