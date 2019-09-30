News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: Hundreds turned back as Meghalaya, Mizoram intensify checking post NRC and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 13:12 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Hundreds turned back as Meghalaya, Mizoram intensify checking post NRC

After the NRC list was published, the Union home ministry had clarified that those out of NRC are not to be detained under any circumstance till they exhaust all remedies and will continue to enjoy all rights as other citizens. Police in Meghalaya have also apprehended as many as 17 Nigerian nationals between September 13 and September 18 who had come illegally via Tripura and Assam after flying to Dhaka. Read more here.

Oil prices will jump to unimaginably high numbers: Saudi crown prince warns

In an interview to CBS, Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler and that oil prices could spike to “unimaginably high numbers” if the world does not come together to deter Iran, but said he would prefer a political solution to a military one. Read more here.

India, Singapore moved from competition to collaboration, says PM Modi

India and Singapore have moved from competition to collaboration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at Singapore-India Hackathon here at IIT-Madras on Monday. The event, an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is the first of its kind joint international hackathon between India and any other country. The 36-hour long event, which started on Saturday will conclude today. Read more here.

Sensex down by 300 points, Nifty at 11,500; banking and metal stocks worst hit

ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank stocks slipped this afternoon. Metal stocks tumbled with JSW Steel dipping by 3.7 per cent, Tata Steel by 3.5 per cent, Vedanta by 2.8 per cent and Hindalco by 2.6 per cent. Read more here.

Veteran actor Viju Khote dies, best known as Kalia from Sholay

The actor, who worked in a number of Hindi and Marathi films, has been working in film since 1964. Apart from Sholay, he is remembered for his roles in films like Andaz Apna Apna, in which he starred as Robert. The actor is related to veteran actors Shubha Khote and Durga Khote. Read more here.

India vs South Africa: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit Sharma faces massive challenge

Rohit Sharma is easily one of the best Indian batsmen in the shortest format. The right-handed batsman scored four tons in the World Cup. But despite his plaudits, he was not picked for the two Tests against West Indies. After a flop show from KL Rahul, the selectors have finally decided to give Sharma a go as a Test opener. Read more here.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 13:11 IST