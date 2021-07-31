News updates from Hindustan Times at 1pm: Centre to review Covid situation in 10 states and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Centre to review Covid situation in 10 states as Kerala, northeast remain areas of concern

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan will on Saturday review the situation in 10 states, including Kerala, where cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are on the rise even as the rest of the country has reported fewer infections, officials said. Read more

Most wanted gangster in Delhi arrested

Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri, the most wanted gangster in Delhi, has been arrested along with “woman don” Anuradha from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, a police officer said on Saturday. Read more

Mumbai Police uses Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara scene featuring Hrithik Roshan in their latest advisory

If you regularly follow Mumbai Police on social media, you may be aware that they are among the best when it comes to sharing advisories with a touch of creativity. Read more

When Shilpa Shetty rejected the idea to launch husband Raj Kundra as an actor in her movies

Shilpa Shetty Kundra had once said that she wouldn't give her husband Raj Kundra a 'break' in her movies. The actor has been married to the businessman for close to 12 years now. Raj is currently in judicial custody in connection with a case regarding the production and circulation of pornography. Read more

'Virat and Surya will follow them': Zaheer Khan picks India's 15 for T20 WC, omits star batsman

The T20 World Cup is less than three months away but discussion regarding what India’s composition is going to be for the ICC global event has already gained momentum. With India having played its last set of T20I matches before the World Cup, the IPL is all that remains between now and the selection of their World Cup squad. Read more

Decoding Kerala's Covid Battle and how Centre and state can combat surge

Kerala continues to show high number of Covid-19 cases in India while the second wave is abating in the country. In fact, Kerala is reporting 50% of the cases in India. Watch more