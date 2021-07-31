When Shilpa Shetty said Raj Kundra was too pricey to be launched as an actor: 'He’s quite a star'

Shilpa Shetty Kundra had once said that she wouldn't give her husband Raj Kundra a 'break' in her movies. The actor has been married to the businessman for close to 12 years now. Raj is currently in judicial custody in connection with a case regarding the production and circulation of pornography.

Back in 2012, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was talking about her possible return to the film industry post her wedding and her wish to even produce a film in an interview with a leading daily. During the conversation, she was asked if she would launch Raj Kundra as an actor. Shilpa rejected the idea suggesting that she wouldn't be able to afford him.

“Raj is too costly! Our production house can’t afford him. He’s quite a star at home and is gaining popularity that way,” she told Mid-Day, in between giggles. She added that she addresses him as the ‘wind beneath my wings’. In the past, Raj too was asked if he would be interested in becoming an actor. In 2014, during a press conference, Raj said, "Firstly, who would watch me? Secondly, as a businessman, I would be unaffordable.”

Raj and Shilpa are currently embroiled in legal troubles after the businessman was arrested in a porn racket case. Raj was named as the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police and was arrested on July 19. Charged under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292, and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act has been slapped on him.

A raid at Shilpa and Raj's house took place earlier this week during which the actor reportedly broke down. "We have everything, what was the need to do all this," the actor said to Raj Kundra, NDTV reported, quoting sources. On July 27, Raj was sent to 14 days of judicial custody.