News updates from Hindustan Times at 1pm: Varun Gandhi slams those tweeting Godse zindabad and all the latest news

'Those tweeting Godse zindabad irresponsibly shaming the nation': Varun Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Varun Gandhi on Saturday paid tribute to father of the nation Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary. He also slammed a counter trend being popularised by a section of Twitter praising Nathuram Godse who assassinated Gandhi, popularly known as the Mahatma. Read more

On Gandhi Jayanti, world's largest ‘Khadi national flag’ inaugurated in Leh

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur, on Saturday inaugurated in the Union territory a “Tiranga” made up of Khadi cloth, the largest such national flag in the world. The unveiling of the flag took place on a day when the country is observing the birth anniversary of the “Father of the Nation,” Mahatma Gandhi, with whom Khadi is synonymous. Read more

'It will be a great call as he can nurture youngsters': Steyn names Virat Kohli's replacement to lead India in T20Is

With Virat Kohli deciding to give up India's captaincy in T20 internationals after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup, the biggest debate in Indian cricket at the moment is about choosing his successor. Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn weighed in on the topic, explaining that India have a huge pool of talent to choose from as their next leader. Steyn's picks ranged from young to the experienced, as he did not shy away from naming youngster Rishabh Pant or even Suryakumar Yadav to take up the mantle in time to come. Read more

When Asha Parekh was 'in love with a married man’ but didn't want to be a ‘homewrecker’

Asha Parekh celebrates her 79th birthday on Saturday. The actor, who was once among the highest paid film personalities, made millions of hearts beat for her but chose to remain single for life. The Dil Deke Dekho actor fell for a married man but was in no mood to be a “homewrecker” and chose to live the life the way she did. Read more

When Sonal Chauhan nailed Anjaneyasana on her 'magic carpet'

Bollywood actor Sonal Chauhan has often claimed that she is no health expert, but that has never stopped the star from dishing out fitness goals for her fans. The star is an avid yoga practitioner and credits her health achievements to the same. She often posts pictures of herself doing various yoga asanas on social media. She did the same recently and posted a photo in which she practised yoga's Anjaneyasana. Read more

Neeraj Chopra mimics javelin throw while underwater, video wows people

A video shared by Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has created a chatter among tweeple. Shared on his personal Twitter handle, the video shows him scuba diving. There is a chance that the clip will wow you too. Read more

Amid terror & wars, UN chief's Gandhi Jayanti message: 'It is time to usher in…'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary. On the occasion, he stressed the need to 'usher in a new era of peace & tolerance'. Guterres urged countries to pay heed to the peace activist's message of non-violence. Watch more