Neeraj Chopra mimics javelin throw while underwater, video wows people

A video shared by Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has created a chatter among tweeple. Shared on his personal Twitter handle, the video shows him scuba diving. There is a chance that the clip will wow you too.

“Aasman par, zameen pe, ya underwater, I'm always thinking of the javelin!” Chopra wrote while sharing the video. In the next line he also added, “PS: Training shuru ho gayi hai.”

The video shows the 23-year-old mimicking javelin throw while scuba diving underwater. He even does a celebratory gesture towards the end of the clip. Though short, there is a chance that you will end up watching the video more than once.

Take a look at the clip shared by Neeraj Chopra:

Aasman par, zameen pe, ya underwater, I'm always thinking of the javelin!



PS: Training shuru ho gayi hai 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/q9aollKaJx — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) October 1, 2021

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 1.7 lakh views and the numbers are increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Haha. So cute,” wrote a Twitter user. “Training videos ka intezar rhega sir,” posted another. “Have fun champion,” tweeted a third.

A few days ago Chopra also shared that his is currently on a vacation in Maldives:

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Neeraj Chopra?