News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Congress to boycott local polls in Jammu and Kashmir and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 16:57 IST

After Congress pans Rafale ‘shastra puja’, BJP’s Bofors counter

Home Minister Amit Shah hit back at the Congress for criticising the “shastra puja” performed by Rajnath Singh during the handover ceremony of Rafale jet in France on Tuesday, saying the grand old party should introspect the things that need to be criticised.

Narendra Modi government gives ‘highest’ DA since 7th CPC’s 2016 pay scales

The Centre announced on Wednesday an additional hike of 5 percentage points in the dearness allowance that would be given to 50 lakh employees and another 65 lakh, who are pensioners from July onwards.

Congress to boycott local polls in Jammu and Kashmir; PDP, NC also iffy

The Congress has decided to boycott the upcoming Block Development Council (BDC) elections which will be held in Jammu and Kashmir, reports ANI. The polls are the first electoral process in the union territory after the abrogation of Article 370 in August.

Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded for development of lithium-ion batteries

Three scientists on Wednesday were awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their contributions to the development of lithium-ion batteries, which have reshaped energy storage and transformed cars, mobile phones and many other devices in an increasingly portable and electronic world.

PM Narendra Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two brand-new special aircraft that will reach India next year may be placed under the Indian Air Force rather than Air India, two South Block officials said, citing a proposal that is under discussion in the government.

The Taste with Vir: Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers

It is hard to generalize about other Asian countries but my advice would be: take a Valium before you go through immigration in Saigon. The ‘visa’ issued by the Embassy in Delhi is meaningless. You still have to stand in a queue for a second visa-type document at the airport, fill out a form, pay money, submit photos etc, writes Vir Sanghvi.

War box office: 10 records broken by Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff hit film

War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in action-packed roles, is on its way to create history and might just become the fastest film to make Rs 300 crore. Directed by Siddharth Anand and also starring Vaani Kapoor, the film has already broken multiple records and is setting new benchmarks everyday. Read some of the major records broken by the film in one week of its release here.

India vs South Africa: India’s predicted XI for second Test match, Virat Kohli faces tricky situation

After a convincing performance in the first Test at Visakhapatnam, India will now take on South Africa in the second Test at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune starting Thursday. Virat Kohli and his troops lead the three-match series 1-0 courtesy of their 203-run victory in Vizag. The hosts will now look to take an unassailable lead and put the series to bed even before the caravan moves to the final destination in Ranchi.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 16:57 IST