News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm| Elgar Parishad case: Court asks JJ Hospital to submit report on P Varavara Rao’s health and all the latest news

india

Updated: May 30, 2020 16:57 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Elgar Parishad case: Court asks JJ Hospital to submit report on P Varavara Rao’s health

A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday asked a hospital in Mumbai to submit a report on P Varavara Rao’s health by June 2, when it is scheduled to hear the bail plea of the 81-year-old Telugu poet arrested in connection with the Elgar Parishad case. Read more

Wallet power not bullet power: Sonam Wangchuk appeals for action against China

Sonam Wangchuk, the man who inspired Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots character, has asked Indians to boycott all things Chinese in response to the border standoff between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Read more

Two Indian-origin men jailed for £2.4 million money laundering

Two Indian-origin men have been jailed for a total of 12 years and nine months following an international £2.4 million money-laundering operation and attempt to launder a further £1.6 million, Scotland Yard said on Saturday. Read more

World No-Tobacco Day 2020: Here’s how fitness enthusiast Milind Soman ‘kicked the butt’

Milind Soman, the 53-year-old man behind Pinkathon - India’s biggest women-only marathon - never shies away from spreading awareness about health and fitness. Read more

Irrfan Khan’s friend says actor helped raise funds for Covid relief: ‘His clause was nobody should know that he has helped’

It has been a month since the death of actor Irrfan Khan. The actor had been battling neuroendocrine tumour for almost two years. He was admitted at a Mumbai hospital with colon infection and died on April 29, leaving the entire country in shock and mourning. Read more

Sony to unveil the first PS5 games on June 5

Sony has so far revealed the specs for its next-gen console, and showed off its controller as well. Sony has now announced an event on June 5 where it will display new games coming to PS5. Read more

Call this pet parent a Disney Princess because a birdie is helping her out with household chores

Many of us may have grown up watching fairytales produced by Disney. These storylines usually have a female lead with a song-bird like voice and a sidekick from the animal kingdom. Read more

‘Rahul Dravid asked ‘why aren’t you bowling’?’: Ishant Sharma recalls hilarious story from his debut ODI series in Ireland

India fast bowler Ishant Sharma recalled a hilarious encounter with batting legend Rahul Dravid during his debut ODI series in Ireland. Read more

Safar writer and singer Deb on the plight of migrants, beauty of compassion

Singer and writer Deb has come up with an “immigrant anthem” song that has caught the attention of online users. Titled Safar, the video is a touching tribute to migrants and daily wage workers who have been walking thousands of miles back home amid the lockdown in wake of coronavirus. Watch more