e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: Govt puts six states on high alert as locust swarms migrate from Somalia and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: Govt puts six states on high alert as locust swarms migrate from Somalia and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Jul 05, 2020 09:05 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A locust seen on an open field, at Khudan, in Machharoli village, Jhajjar, Haryana.
A locust seen on an open field, at Khudan, in Machharoli village, Jhajjar, Haryana. (Manoj Dhaka/ HindustanTimes)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Six states on high alert as govt warns of more locust swarms

Operations to control infestation are continuing in six states -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. The locust invasions have caused “minor crop losses”, according to a status update till July 3. Read more here.

May I have a word, please?

We’re only halfway through 2020 and already it’s changed how we speak. It’s pushed the US-based Merriam-Webster Dictionary to make its fastest update in history. Read more here.

When Aishwarya Rai put family before career, turned down Will Smith’s film to return to India

Aishwarya Rai was offered three films by Will Smith but she turned down all of them due to time constraints. Here’s what she said about the Hollywood actor.

Top 10 things you can do to boost WiFi and improve internet speed

At a time like this, it is vital we know how best to boost the WiFi connection we have at home so as our Internet speeds increase and we can make the best use of the connection we are paying for. Read more here.

Before Ganguly India were a ‘nice’ side: Hussain on Dada’s impact

Former England captain Nasser Hussain, who fought many battles against Ganguly’s India, spoke about his impact on Indian cricket recently. “I have always said, and this is a generalisation, but I have always said about Ganguly, that he made India a tougher side. Read more here.

Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput

Amit Trivedi talks to Ruchi Kaushal of Hindustan Times about music, films and nepotism. The Kai Po Che and Kedarnath singer also opens about working closely with Sushant Singh Rajput and how heartbroken he is on his passing away.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Chinese PLA’s rear defences in Ladakh’s Galwan valley face an icy challenge
Chinese PLA’s rear defences in Ladakh’s Galwan valley face an icy challenge
August 15 deadline for Covid-19 vaccine has dented ICMR’s credibility: Experts
August 15 deadline for Covid-19 vaccine has dented ICMR’s credibility: Experts
On Leh visit, PM Modi’s 15-minute conversation with 14 Corps commander
On Leh visit, PM Modi’s 15-minute conversation with 14 Corps commander
China says it has border dispute with Bhutan too
China says it has border dispute with Bhutan too
More than 1,500 Covid-19 patients missing in Delhi-NCR, highest in Fridabad
More than 1,500 Covid-19 patients missing in Delhi-NCR, highest in Fridabad
Tejashwi Yadav as Bihar CM face? Allies unsure
Tejashwi Yadav as Bihar CM face? Allies unsure
‘Exercise self-discipline, cooperate’: Bengaluru Police chief tweets amid 33-hour lockdown in city
‘Exercise self-discipline, cooperate’: Bengaluru Police chief tweets amid 33-hour lockdown in city
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In