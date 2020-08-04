News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Kolkata airport operations to be suspended for 7 days in August and all the latest news

india

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 16:58 IST

Kolkata airport operations will be suspended for 7 days in August due to Bengal lockdown

Kolkata airport has announced fresh dates in August when it will suspend operations due to the state of West Bengal going into a complete lockdown mode to break the chain of coronavirus infection, according to an official tweet by the airport authority on Tuesday. Read more

Tests show man is Covid-19 +ve, he runs away from hospital; FIR filed

The police have filed an FIR against a Covid-19 positive man who ran away from a hospital in Udham Singh Nagar (US Nagar) district of Uttarakhand, said officials, adding that the search team has been told to take preventive measures while bringing him back. Read more

Maruti Vitara Brezza based Toyota Urban Cruiser compact SUV officially announced

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday announced the much-awaited entry into the compact SUV segment in India with the new Urban Cruiser SUV. As reported by HT Auto in the past, the Urban Cruiser will be launched during the upcoming festive season. Read more

Neeraj Kabi says instead of arguing about nepotism ‘raise your talent’: ‘There is no way that you will be eliminated’

Neeraj Kabi, currently in spotlight for his latest web show Avrodh – The Siege Within, is the only actor to have featured in two of the biggest hit Indian shows on the OTT platforms – Sacred Games and Paatal Lok. After playing a corrupt cop in Sacred Games and a journalist in Paatal Lok, the actor has now returned as a national security advisor in Avrodh, which is based on the Uri surgical strikes. Read more

‘He’s shown promise and will get better with time’: Ashish Nehra backs India opener

India’s Test tour of New Zealand didn’t turn out quite the way Virat Kohli expected it to but there were certain individual performances the Indian team could be satisfied with. Ishant Sharma picked up a five-wicket haul in the first match in Wellington, followed by Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari peeling off half-centuries in Christchurch. Read more

Netizens left bamboozled after remains of an unidentified 15-foot-long creature wash up on a British beach

Is it an elephant? Is it a whale? Is it a monster? These seem to be some of the questions crowding netizens’ minds after seeing these pictures of a creature’s remains washed up on a beach. Read more

Sustainable fashion: How Cactus Leather is becoming a leather alternative

Being mindful of the environment has never before been more significant, considering the year we are having. From the Australian bushfires to the all-consuming coronavirus pandemic, we should know by now that Nature is not to be trifled with and we should all do our part when it comes to contributing to its preservation. Read more

Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds review: This flagship is not for everyone

It’s raining earbuds and we really mean it. Quite recently we saw some brands flocking the sub- ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 TWS earbuds segment in a bid to bring the best of ‘affordability’ and ‘value’. However, not all of them have the same audience. Not all of them are in a race to bring the most affordable earbuds. Read more

‘Every country but China backed India’s stand on Kashmir’: Indian envoy to UN

India’s permanent representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti has called out Pakistan’s bluff on the Kashmir issue. He said that contrary to claims made by Pakistan, the issue has not been discussed at the United Nations since 1965. Trimurti added that recently a closed door meeting was held but that was nothing official and there was no outcome either. He further added that all countries, except China, have backed India’s stand that it is a bilateral issue and there is no need for intervention by any organisation. Read more