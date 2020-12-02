News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support of farmers’, threaten to halt essential goods supply and all the latest news
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support, threaten to halt supply of essential goods
An apex body of transporters on Wednesday threatened to halt the movement of essential goods across North India and subsequently the entire country if the demands of the farmers protesting against three farm laws passed in September to liberalise the sector are not met. Read more
Delhi high court seeks Centre’s response in plea against surveillance systems
The Delhi high court on Wednesday sought the response of the Centre on a plea claiming that the government is carrying a 360-degree survelliance of citizens through Centralised Monitoring System (CMS), Network Traffic Analysis (NETRA) and National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID), thus “endangering” their privacy. Read more
Phase 3 trial of Covaxin launched in Kolkata; Bengal Governor, minister offer to volunteer
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, 69, and state minister Firhad Hakim, 61, have expressed their willingness to volunteer for the phase 3 trial of Covaxin, the government-backed Covid-19 vaccine. Read more
‘Nobody taking anything away, new film city being developed in UP’: Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that Bollywood will work in Mumbai but a new film city will be built in UP. Read more
India vs Australia: Pandya, Jadeja put on 150 runs for 6th wicket to break 21-year-old record
Team India were desperate to put in a good performance with the bat in the 3rd ODI against Australia in Canberra, but things went pear shaped for the team after a bright start that saw skipper Virat Kohli and young opener Shubman Gill put together a good stand. Read more
Apple reveals 15 best apps of 2020 you should download on iPhones, iPads and Macs
Apple is out with its ‘App Store Best of 2020’ winners, revealing 15 apps that made your life easier healthier, and more connected in 2020. These apps are also chosen on the basis of their design, usability and innovation. Read more
Kia Sonet beats Venue, Vitara Brezza, takes crown in sub-compact SUV segment
Kia Sonet SUV’s rising popularity continues unabated as the Korean carmaker sold 11,417 units of the sub-compact SUV in November.The numbers were enough to help Kia Sonet take the crown in the fiercely competitive segment for the first time since its launch barely three months ago. Read more
Workout Wednesday: Check out these 5 Yoga exercises best for pregnant women as you gush over Anushka Sharma’s headstand
The feeling of having a life growing inside you is unmatched and all the mommies-to-be out there can vouch for our claim as they glow with enthusiasm one moment while being overcome with emotion the next. Read more