News updates from Hindustan Times at 5pm: Rajasthan, Telangana and Arunachal poll results show people prefer BJP, says Javadekar and all the latest news

india

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 17:01 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rajasthan, Telangana and Arunachal poll results show people prefer BJP: Javadekar

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) performance in the zila parishad elections in Rajasthan, in the local body elections in Telangana and in the gram panchayat elections in Arunachal Pradesh is an indication that the people prefer the party and that there is groundswell of support for reforms in agriculture, said Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday. Read more

Covid-19: More than 60 envoys visit vaccine facilities in Hyderabad

More than 60 heads of foreign missions who travelled to Hyderabad on Wednesday to visit two biotech companies working on Covid-19 vaccines were briefed by Bharat Biotech chairman Krishna Ella on the development of Covaxin. Read more

Jaishankar calls out China, cites 5 differing explanations for Ladakh violations

China has offered “five differing explanations” for its deployment of thousands of soldiers on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that pushed bilateral ties into their most difficult phase ever, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday. Read more

Govt sends proposal to farmer unions: List of 7 amendments proposed in it

The Centre on Wednesday sent a proposal to farmer protesting near Delhi that it is ready to give written assurance on continuing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) - one of the key demands of the protesters. Read more

‘He is more serious about his golf than cricket’: Virender Sehwag claims Glenn Maxwell plays IPL ‘only for enjoyment’

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag has taken a fresh jibe at Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell following his half-century against India after the third T20I on Wednesday. Read more

Land Rover Defender 110 scores five-star safety rating in Euro NCAP crash test

Land Rover Defender 110 has managed to gain full marks - and five stars - in the latest round of Euro NCAP crash tests. Built for the outdoors, the latest Defender has been launched in several markets, including India, in recent months and is now backing its safety features almost as much as its terrain-conquering highlights. Read more

Here’s why Pornhub is going strict on video uploads, banning downloads for millions

Pornhub, an adult website owned by MindGeek, is going strict on the type of content it has on the portal. In a bid to keep objectionable content off its platform, the website has announced that it will allow only verified users to upload videos and will ban downloads, except for paid content from verified users. Read more

Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst reprising roles for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3; Tobey Maguire, Emma Stone expected to return too

Sony and Marvel are leaving no stone unturned in attracting audiences to Spider-Man 3, which is currently filming in Atlanta with Tom Holland in the lead role. Read more

144-floor-high tower in UAE gets demolished, achieves world record title. Netizens have mixed reactions

Demolition of a 541.44-foot-tall building in Abu Dhabi has bagged the Guinness World Record title on November 27. The 144-floor-high tower known as Mina Plaza was demolished in just 10 seconds in a controlled manner. Read more