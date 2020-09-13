News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: 50th biannual BSF-BGB high-level talks to begin in Dhaka today and all the latest news

india

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 08:54 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

50th BSF-BGB high-level talks begin in Dhaka today

The biannual talks between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) director-general Major General M Shafeenul Islam and Border Security Force (BSF) head Rakesh Asthana will begin on Sunday in BGB’s Pilkhana headquarters in Dhaka. The meeting will last for six days and end on September 18. Read more

Delhi to have partly cloudy, humid Sunday: IMD

Delhi is likely to have a partly cloudy sky with high moisture levels on Sunday. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, though there will be clouds, no rainfall activity is expected in the national capital until early next week. Read more

Akshay Kumar thanks fans for celebrating his birthday: ‘I exist because of you’, watch

Actor Akshay Kumar, who turned 53 earlier this month on September 9, took to Twitter to thank fans for celebrating his birthday. He released a video to express his gratitude. Read more

Watch him, see how he plays, observe his technique: Zaheer Abbas asks Pakistan players to learn from Indian batsman

Legendary Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas named an Indian batsman he ‘really likes’. Abbas heaped praise on India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma and termed him a ‘classical player.’ Read more

New Google Groups interface rolling out to all G Suite users on Sept 15

The new version Google Groups came out of beta and officially launched earlier this year in May. But the new interface of Google Groups could be turned off by group admins. Google is now changing that and making the new Groups default for all G Suite users. Read more

Chemistry problem gets a Nicki Minaj rap inspired twist, leaves tweeple in fits

Twitter is often a goldmine for odd content that excites and educates netizens, often all at once. Case in point is this post by a Twitter user named Elise Morgan which showcases a chemistry problem. And while usually, numbers mixed with elements from the periodic table often make people cry, this post is doing the exact opposite by making many people chuckle. Read more

New York: Anti-China protest by Tibetans; Indian Army martyr eulogized

The Tibetan community in USA reportedly held a protest against China. The protest was reportedly held in New York’s Jackson Heights. Demonstrators also paid their respects to an Indian army martyr. The protestors eulogised Nyima Tenzin, a soldier of special frontier force. Tenzin died at LAC in ladakh amid tension with china. He was killed in a landmine blast near Pangong Tso. Tenzin is probably the first S.F.F. soldier to have been given a public funeral. The S.F.F. is a secretive unit of Indian Army with Tibetan and Gurkha soldiers. The Indian tricolour and the Tibetan flag were also hoisted at the protest. India has been a haven for Tibetans fleeing Chinese persecution. Watch the full video for more.