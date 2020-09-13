Chemistry problem gets a Nicki Minaj rap inspired twist, leaves tweeple in fits

it-s-viral

Twitter is often a goldmine for odd content that excites and educates netizens, often all at once. Case in point is this post by a Twitter user named Elise Morgan which showcases a chemistry problem. And while usually, numbers mixed with elements from the periodic table often make people cry, this post is doing the exact opposite by making many people chuckle.

Morgan shared this image on September 10. “My sister’s chem professor is a barb?” read the caption shared alongside the picture.

The snapshot shows a chemistry problem. However, it is not the equation that is capturing netizens attention, but something entirely different.

The question starts by stating, “Nicki Minaj has a lyric, ‘Yeah my moneys so tall that my Barbie’s gotta climb it.’ The activation energy associated with Barbie’s climb is 50 kJ/mol”. It’s that twist which have now tickled people’s funny bone. Check out the entire post here:

my sister’s chem professor is a barb???? pic.twitter.com/rSoQ9jIuGw — elise morgan (@crocfanpage) September 10, 2020

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “This is who I want to be in life”. Another individual wrote, “Bless him for trying to keep their eyes from glazing over”.

“That question is fantastic. What a great instructor,” read one comment under the thread and we cannot say we disagree. “I still wouldn’t know how to answer this question but I’m about to go listen to Nicki Minaj after reading it,” expressed another.

