News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: Delhi’s three municipal corporations among dirtiest in country and all the latest news

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 08:53 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM.

Areas under Delhi’s three civic bodies among dirtiest in country

Barring the Lutyens’ zone of the national capital -- administered by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) -- areas under Delhi’s three municipal corporations were among the dirtiest surveyed for the Swachh Survekshan 2020 rankings for cities with a population of more than one million. Read more

Front-line workers must be vaccinated first, says report

Workers essential to sustaining the ongoing response to coronavirus disease (Covid-19); people maintaining core societal functions; and those at greatest risk of severe illness and death and their caregivers should be vaccinated first whenever a vaccine is approved but is still in limited supply , according to a new report released in the US on Wednesday. Read more

Android 11 will limit third-party camera apps due to location spying fears, says Google

We told you that Google is bringing in a feature with Android 11 that’s going to make all the apps on your smartphone use the main built-in camera app for photos and videos even if you have other third-party camera apps on your device. Google has confirmed this and has explained why that’s going to be the case going forward. Read more

‘It is a question of arithmetic’: N Srinivasan reveals how CSK bagged Dhoni in IPL auction

When the Indian Premier League was started in 2008 by the BCCI, one of the biggest craze was to see which Indian player goes on to represent which franchise. The fact that most of the Indian legends belonged to one of the cities that a franchise came from, it became imperative for that franchise to get that legend on board as an icon player. Read more

Brighten up your morning by watching Chris Hemsworth say nice things to you

Chris Hemsworth, the Australian actor, most prominently known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is capturing netizens’ attention once again. This time around, it isn’t because of his swoon-worthy screen presence or praiseworthy talent but due to his kind words. Read more

ISRO not being privatised: Chief K. Sivan explains govt’s recent space reforms

ISRO chief K. Sivan cleared the air regarding recent space sector reforms. The Indian Space Research Organisation is not being privatised, Sivan said. On June 24, Union Cabinet approved private sector participation in space projects. A new body called IN-SPACe will help private firms use Indian space infrastructure. Watch the full video for more details.