Brighten up your morning by watching Chris Hemsworth say nice things to you

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 08:29 IST

Chris Hemsworth, the Australian actor, most prominently known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is capturing netizens’ attention once again. This time around, it isn’t because of his swoon-worthy screen presence or praiseworthy talent but due to his kind words.

This 51-second-long video was shared from the Twitter handle @hemsbest on August 18. “NEW Chris Hemsworth speaking positive things aimed at you to make your day better,” reads the caption of the post.

The clip shows Hemsworth dressed in a navy blue blazer and a loose black t-shirt. The actor is sitting in front of a plain white background, talking directly into the camera.

He starts by saying, “Hey, you! Yes, yes, yes, you. Today is your day. You got this. You’re absolutely crushing it at everything you do. From your job to maintaining a social life to pursuing your passions projects. You’re killing it”.

The rest of the recording is filled with more such words of affirmation. However, reading them probably isn’t as fun as hearing them from Hemsworth. So check out the video below but be aware, ‘awws’ may ensue:

NEW Chris Hemsworth speaking positive things aimed at you to make your day better pic.twitter.com/E0SLNWdZwA — best of chems (@hemsbest) August 18, 2020

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this post has received a whole lot of love. The clip currently has almost 6.8 lakh views. The tweet, itself, has over 16,500 likes and more than 8,900 retweets.

Here is what tweeple had to say about Hemsworth’s little pep talk.

So my heart just melted 😱 pic.twitter.com/a2HWqSR6x7 — 🌸nimkaz90🌸 (@zakskaz90) August 18, 2020

What a wonderful gift to give the world!!!! This is incredible!!! — Jessica Broadbent (@JessTheReader) August 18, 2020

What are your thoughts on this recording? Did you blush when he said, “The thing more beautiful than your smile is your personality,” too?

