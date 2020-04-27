e-paper
Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Proman Dao’ scene from Extraction is making tweeple swoon

If you haven’t seen Extraction yet, watching Chris Hemsworth speak in Bangla may be a good enough reason to check it out now!

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 27, 2020
Sanya Budhiraja
In Netflix’s action-drama Extraction, Hemsworth plays broody Tyler Rake who is on a mission to ‘extract’ an Indian drug lord’s son from some Bangladeshi gangsters.
It is no secret that Chris Hemsworth is the dreamiest of all dreamboats. If this Australian legend already had you drooling, get ready to swoon some more!

In Netflix’s recent action-drama Extraction, Hemsworth plays broody Tyler Rake who is on a mission to ‘extract’ an Indian drug lord’s son from some Bangladeshi gangsters. We won’t dwell too much on the plot because the film which has a star-cast including Randeep Hooda and David Harbour is already out on Netflix and worth a watch. We will, however, focus on this one particular scene from the movie that has got tweeple losing all their cool.

In this scene, we see Tyler negotiating with said Bangladeshi kidnappers in their mother-tongue. You heard that right! Thor says “proman dao” which means ‘show proof’ in Bangali, not once, not twice, but four times in a span of 15-seconds. Here is a clip of the scene for reference:

Tweeple seemed to be very impressed by Hemsworth’s bilingual efforts.

Here are some of the best reactions from the micro-blogging application:

Another Twitter user said, “Yes, I can die peacefully now. Chris spoke Bangla ‘Proman dao’”. While another wrote, “@chrishemsworth every Bengali flipped out when you said ‘proman dao’. Loved Extraction”.

What are your thoughts on this action-packed flick? Have you checked it out already or is it still on your watch list? Well, if you haven’t seen it yet, Chris Hemsworth speaking in Bangla may be a good enough reason to do now!

