News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 AM: New chapter for young Jharkhand as JMM-led alliance's rule begins and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 09:02 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 AM.

New chapter for young Jharkhand as JMM-led alliance’s rule begins

Monday was a day of celebrations for JMM leaders and workers, who thronged the streets of Ranchi and other cities with party flags and distributed sweets. Celebrations broke out in the Congress and the RJD camps as well.

Defeat could cost BJP all Rajya Sabha seats from Jharkhand

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may not have a Rajya Sabha seat from Jharkhand when the Narendra Modi-led government faces its next Lok Sabha test in 2024, after the state assembly election results on Monday.

Rajya Sabha panel lays out child porn crackdown plan

A panel of senior Rajya Sabha MPs may suggest several strong measures, including an international alliance, to curb child pornography and the creation of a regulatory framework to curtail the access of pornographic material to children, according to people familiar with the matter.

S Jaishankar, Iran President talk Chabahar port, regional issues

India should accelerate work on a key railway line linking Iran’s Chabahar port to Zahedan on the border with Afghanistan to boost regional trade, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday. Rouhani made the remarks during a meeting with external affairs minister S Jaishankar in Tehran, according to state-run Irna news agency. Rouhani referred to brotherly relations between the two countries and said they should bolster these ties in the face of mounting pressure from the US and its unilateral sanctions.

Defence ministry should ‘strongly press’ for more funds, says Parliamentary panel

A parliamentary panel has asked the defence ministry to “strongly press” for additional funds from the finance ministry to enable the military to buy new equipment and also pay for weapons and systems it has already contracted to purchase, at a time when the armed forces have projected a combined requirement of almost Rs 1 lakh crore more under the capital head for 2019-20.

Jharkhand is a mandate of the poor, for their rights | HT Editorial

Many would like to see this as a return of the regional party politics, a victory of loose coalitions against a strong centre, a format prevalent since the 1990s. However, when one aligns oneself to the ground, listening to the voices of the poor, and adopts a lens of political geography that foregrounds the meaning of Jharkhand, it is clear that this is a massive mandate of the poor, writes Manisha Priyam for Hindustan Times.

Kangana Ranaut calls out actresses for justifying pay disparity in Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut has taken a dig at female actors who justify earning less than their male counterparts. Kangana was speaking at the trailer launch of her new film, Panga. Kangana said, “I have heard successful women from the film industry say things like ‘we don’t deserve equal pay because heroes get bigger openings’”.

Cricket Australia picks Test team of decade, Virat Kohli named captain

This has been a stellar year for cricket and in particular, Test cricket when matches have seen more results as compared to previous decades. As the decade draws to a close, Cricket Australia have released a team of decade and have named Virat Kohli as the captain of the side.

