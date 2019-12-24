e-paper
Cricket / Cricket Australia picks Test team of decade, Virat Kohli named captain

Alastair Cook and David Warner are the openers and they will be followed by Kane Williamson and Steve Smith. Indian captain Virat Kohli walks out at number 5.

cricket Updated: Dec 24, 2019 08:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This has been a stellar year for cricket and in particular, Test cricket when matches have seen more results as compared to previous decades. As the decade draws to a close, Cricket Australia have released a team of decade and have named Virat Kohli as the captain of the side.

Alastair Cook and David Warner are the openers and they will be followed by Kane Williamson and Steve Smith. Indian captain Virat Kohli walks out at number 5 and well, this is a solid middle order. Williamson, Smith and Kohli are perhaps the three biggest names of the decade and might well continue to dominate world cricket even in the next decade.

ALSO READ: Wisden releases Test team of the decade, only two Indians make the cut

AB de Villiers will march out after Virat Kohli and he will then be followed by England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has been the toast of the nation for scripting two amazing wins for the side. His all-round exploits will add more balance to the side and yes, he has been perhaps the best all-rounder of the decade.

Dale Steyn, the South African pacer, who has retired from Test matches will take the new ball and can set the tone up front. Stuart Broad and James Anderson will be the other fast bowlers who will share the new ball. This promises to be some combination.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli ends decade with most runs, centuries, catches, man of the match awards - Details

Nathan Lyon will be solo spinner in the squad and the Australian has emerged as the premier spinner for not only Australia, but has been successful across all conditions.

This is the CA squad:

Alastair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Ben Stokes, Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, Nathan Lyon, James Anderson

