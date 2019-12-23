Virat Kohli ends decade with most runs, centuries, catches, man of the match awards - Details

cricket

Virat Kohli got the chance to bat second for the first time in the series, and he did what he does best. He walked out after the Indian openers laid a solid platform, he took charge of the innings when India lost a flurry of wickets in the middle phase and he was in the zone to take his side over the line when a lapse in concentration saw him lose his wicket to Keemo Paul.

In many ways, this has been a decade of Virat Kohli. The numbers scream out his dominance in ODIs.

These are his numbers:

Virat Kohli in ODIs this decade:

- Most runs (11125)

- Most 100s: 42

- Most 50s: 52

- Most Man of the match: 35

- Most Man of the series: 7

- Most fours: 1038

- Most catches as a fielder: 117

- Most matches: 227

“Having done it so many times, you obviously have a bit more calmness and you understand how the dew is playing and all you need is a short partnership. From there the opposition usually crumbles. It was outstanding to see others finishing the game. Honestly when I got out I had a nervous phase, but I looked back at Jaddu and he looked confident. They just changed the game in three overs. Watching from outside is way more difficult,” the skipper said after the match.

He also spoke about how this year has been a good one for Indian cricket and how the pain of defeat in the 2019 World Cup semi-final still lingers on.

“2019 has been one of the best years for Indian cricket. Apart from the 30 minutes in the World Cup, it’s been a great year. We’ll keep chasing that ICC trophy. But apart from that, the way we’ve played has been satisfying. Having a bunch of fast bowlers who can bowl out any opposition anywhere - them taking the attention away from the spinners in India is a huge achievement,” he further added.