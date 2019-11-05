News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 AM: Maharashtra parties struggle with numbers as Nov 9 deadline approaches and all the latest news at this hour

india

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 am.

Maharashtra parties struggle with numbers as Nov 9 deadline approaches

The stage for political parleys to form the next Maharashtra government shifted to Delhi on Monday with high-profile meetings by government and opposition leaders, but neither side appeared close to a majority with an end-of-the-week deadline looming. Read more.

Delhi air moves to ‘very poor’ from ‘severe’, likely to improve by evening

After breathing toxic air for nearly three days, Delhi’s air quality improved slightly on Tuesday and is expected to get better by evening, weather experts said. After Sunday’s worst air day since 2016, the air in the city moved from the ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ category this morning. Read more.

RCEP trade deal a no-go, PM Modi says conscience doesn’t allow

India on Monday decided not to join the RCEP trade agreement, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi telling leaders of the 15 other participating countries the deal doesn’t satisfactorily address New Delhi’s “outstanding issues and concerns”. Read more.

Central Vista: Proposals that didn’t make the cut

The four firms shortlisted for the Central Vista revamp came up with a series of unconventional ideas that included, among others, extending the Central Vista up to the banks of Yamuna, converting North and South Blocks into archival spaces, and transforming the Parliament building into a museum. Read more.

Technology shouldn’t be to replace umpires: Simon Taufel

“In that moment when we are in the van and bullets are hitting our vehicle and people are dying in it, the side of the door opens. We are on the ground and we can’t see what is going on and we don’t want to put our head up for fear of getting shot.” Read more.

Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria: Fashion hits and misses this week

Almost every Bollywood celebrity has upped their fashion game of late, with practically every star, be it the A-listers or the newcomers, having a stylist of their own. And while most celebrities share the same handful of stylists, more often than not somebody or the other stumbles and commits a sartorial sin. Read more.

Salman Khan makes grand entry as Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai on day 1 of shoot, teases theme song. Watch video

Actor Salman Khan has shared a short video announcing the first day of filming on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, his upcoming film, directed by Prabhudheva. Radhe was a last-minute announcement by Salman, who slotted it into a vacant Eid spot, after the previously announced Inshallah was shelved. Read more.