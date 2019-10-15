News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 AM: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Indian economy and all the latest news at this hour

india

‘Going into a tailspin’: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Indian economy

India-born Abhijit Banerjee, who was awarded the Nobel for Economics on Monday along with his wife and fellow MIT professor Esther Duflo and Harvard’s Michael Kremer, said the Indian economy is doing “very badly”, citing declining household consumption data and that it’s “going into a tailspin.” Read more.

Donald Trump says will impose sanctions on Turkey, prepared to ‘swiftly destroy’ its economy

Protesting Turkey’s military offensive into northeast Syria, US President Donald Trump on Monday announced he will authorise sanctions against Turkish officials, raise steel tariffs and end negotiations on a USD 100 billion trade deal. Read more.

In Pak counter offensive against India, a plot to frame a cook for terror

Pakistan, with the help of its all-weather ally China has moved the UN Security Council under resolution 1267 (the Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee, or the 1267 Sanctions Committee as it is now known) seeking action against Indian national Ajoy Mistry who it describes as an Islamic State terrorist targeting Pakistan, according to diplomats and foreign ministry officials. Read more.

Gone in 9 days? Monsoon retreating 5 times faster

This year, IMD announced monsoon withdrawal on October 9, with the establishment of an anti-cyclonic circulation in the lower tropospheric level over northwest India, and a gradual reduction in moisture and rainfall. But what is typically a gradual process was almost over in five days. Read more.

It’s a tie: Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo share Booker Prize for Fiction

Canadian writer Margaret Atwood and British author Bernardine Evaristo split the Booker Prize on Monday, after the judging panel ripped up the rulebook and refused to name one winner for the prestigious fiction trophy. Chairman Peter Florence said the five judges simply couldn’t choose between Atwood’s dystopian thriller The Testaments and Evaristo’s kaleidoscope of black women’s stories, Girl, Woman, Other. Read more.

Sourav Ganguly, the captain for crises

Sourav Ganguly finds himself tasked with an equally great challenge—that of giving the administrative end of Indian cricket a face-lift as the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Read more.

Your next vacation may be virtual, here’s why

It may seem like an odd gambit for a global airline. But as populations age, tourism hot-spots get more crowded, and overseas travel becomes less sustainable, ANA and its competitors are betting that they can make money by keeping would-be travellers happily at home. Read more.

