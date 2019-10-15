e-paper
It’s a tie: Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo share Booker Prize for Fiction

Margaret Atwood, 79, is the oldest-ever Booker winner. Bernardine Evaristo, who is of Anglo-Nigerian heritage, is the first black woman to take the trophy. She has published seven previous books.

books Updated: Oct 15, 2019 08:30 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
London
This Aug. 21, 2019 photo shows author Margaret Atwood posing for a portrait in Toronto, Canada. The longtime Toronto resident has written the year’s most anticipated novel, “The Testaments,” the sequel to her classic “The Handmaid’s Tale” and a Booker Prize finalist. In December, Atwood will be honored in New York by the Center for Fiction, which has given its first ever On Screen Award to her and to Hulu executives for the Emmy-winning adaptation of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
This Aug. 21, 2019 photo shows author Margaret Atwood posing for a portrait in Toronto, Canada. The longtime Toronto resident has written the year’s most anticipated novel, “The Testaments,” the sequel to her classic “The Handmaid’s Tale” and a Booker Prize finalist. In December, Atwood will be honored in New York by the Center for Fiction, which has given its first ever On Screen Award to her and to Hulu executives for the Emmy-winning adaptation of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)(Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
         

Canadian writer Margaret Atwood and British author Bernardine Evaristo split the Booker Prize on Monday, after the judging panel ripped up the rulebook and refused to name one winner for the prestigious fiction trophy.

Chairman Peter Florence said the five judges simply couldn’t choose between Atwood’s dystopian thriller The Testaments and Evaristo’s kaleidoscope of black women’s stories, Girl, Woman, Other.

Partly inspired by the environmental protesters of Extinction Rebellion, who were demonstrating near the prize ceremony’s venue in London’s financial district, Florence said the judges refused to back down when told the rules prohibit more than one winner.

“Our consensus was that it was our decision to flout the rules,” he said. “I think laws are inviolable and rules are adaptable to the circumstance.”

Prize organizers didn’t see it that way. Gaby Wood, literary director of the Booker Prize Foundation, said prize trustees repeatedly told the judges they couldn’t have two winners, but they “essentially staged a sit-in in the judging room” as deliberations dragged on for five hours.

Wood insisted the decision “doesn’t set a precedent.” It means Atwood and Evaristo will split the 50,000 pound ($63,000) Booker Prize purse.

This image released by Hulu shows a scene from the series, "The Handmaid's Tale." Literary agent Lynn Nesbit, author Margaret Atwood and some of the forces behind the Hulu adaptation of her novel “The Handmaid’s Tale” will be this year’s honorees at the Center for Fiction’s benefit and awards dinner. The ceremony will be held Dec. 10. (George Kraychyk/Hulu via AP)
This image released by Hulu shows a scene from the series, "The Handmaid's Tale." Literary agent Lynn Nesbit, author Margaret Atwood and some of the forces behind the Hulu adaptation of her novel “The Handmaid’s Tale” will be this year’s honorees at the Center for Fiction’s benefit and awards dinner. The ceremony will be held Dec. 10. (George Kraychyk/Hulu via AP) ( AP )

Florence said both of the winning books “address the world today and give us insights into it and create characters that resonate with us.”

“They also happen to be wonderfully compelling page-turning thrillers,” he added.

ALSO READ: The gems of the Booker trove: 2019 longlist

Atwood, who won the Booker in 2000 for The Blind Assassin, had been the bookmakers’ favourite to win the coveted trophy for a second time with her follow-up to The Handmaid’s Tale. Like that book — now a hit TV series — The Testaments is set in Gilead, a theocratic republic taken root in the United States, where young women are forced to bear children for powerful men.

Florence, founder of the Hay literary festival, said Atwood’s novel “does massively more” than just continue the story started in “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

“It’s beautiful in its depth and exploration of the world of Gilead,” he said. It might have looked like science fiction back in the day . Now it looks more politically urgent than ever before.”

Atwood, 79, is the oldest-ever Booker winner. Evaristo, who is of Anglo-Nigerian heritage, is the first black woman to take the trophy. She has published seven previous books but is less known than her co-winner.

 

Florence said he wasn’t worried Evaristo, 60, would be overlooked as people focused on Atwood. He said that “there is something utterly magical” about the 12 characters from many walks of life who narrate Girl, Woman, Other.

“They give a wonderful spectrum of black British women today,” he said. “In that sense this book is ground-breaking — and I hope encouraging and inspiring to the rest of the publishing industry.”

Founded in 1969, the prize is open to English-language authors from around the world. It has been split between two winners twice before, most recently in 1992, when Michael Ondaatje’s The English Patient and Barry Unsworth’s Sacred Hunger shared the trophy. The rules were changed after that to stipulate there can only be one winner each year.

Judges chose the two winners from a six-book shortlist that included British-Turkish author Elif Shafak’s Istanbul-set 10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World; U.S.-British writer Lucy Ellmann’s stream-of-consciousness novel Ducks, Newburyport; India-born British writer Salman Rushdie’s modern-day Don Quixote story, Quichotte; and An Orchestra of Minorities, a saga of love and exile by Nigeria’s Chigozie Obioma.

The prize, which often delivers a big boost in sales and profile to the winner, was sponsored for 18 years by investment firm Man Group and was known as the Man Booker Prize. This year it reverted to its original name, the Booker Prize, under a new sponsor: the Crankstart Foundation, founded by Silicon Valley venture capitalist Michael Moritz and his wife, writer Harriet Heyman.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 08:24 IST

