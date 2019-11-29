News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 am: NRC may emerge as big fault line in 2021 Bengal election and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 08:51 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

NRC may emerge as big fault line in 2021 Bengal election

The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has won all three assembly constituencies (ACs) in West Bengal which went for bypolls on Monday. The TMC won only one of these three ACs in the 2016 assembly elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections (the last, if the results are disaggregated at the AC level).

Maharashtra gets new govt; all eyes now on trust vote, portfolios for ministers

After forming the government, the next big task for the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will be to get its trust vote passed on the floor of the Assembly, followed by expansion of the Uddhav Thackeray-led ministry.

Government okays over Rs 22,000-crore military project deal

India on Thursday set the ball rolling for purchasing weapons and systems worth Rs 22,800 crore to enhance the military’s capabilities, a defence ministry spokesperson said.

Devendra Fadnavis starts vacating CM residence, hunts for new home

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday started vacating the official CM residence in South Mumbai.

Sri Lanka wants to undo deal to lease port to China for 99 years

Sri Lanka’s new government led by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa wants to undo the previous regime’s move to lease the southern port of Hambantota to a Chinese venture, citing national interest.

Rise of Skywalker actor John Boyega says he’s the one behind script leak: ‘I left it under my bed’

British actor John Boyega said on Wednesday that he left his copy of the closely-guarded script for the new Star Wars movie under his bed, and that it ended up for sale on eBay. Boyega, who plays Stormtrooper turned resistance fighter Finn in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, told U.S. television show Good Morning America that a cleaner had found the script and put it on the eBay auction site.

India vs West Indies: Andre Russell excluded from Windies squad

All-rounder Andre Russell has been excluded from the West Indies’ ODI and T20I squad for the upcoming series against India, Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed on Thursday. Dwayne Bravo has also been left out of the T20I squad.

The BJP must expel Pragya Thakur | HT Editorial

Pragya Singh Thakur, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Member of Parliament from Bhopal, has done it again. In the Lok Sabha, she called Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a deshbhakt (patriot).

