All eyes now on passing trust vote, portfolios for ministers

mumbai

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 01:04 IST

After forming the government, the next big task for the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will be to get its trust vote passed on the floor of the Assembly, followed by expansion of the Uddhav Thackeray-led ministry.

The MVA government is likely to convene a special session of the Maharashtra Legislature in the next few days. While staking claim with Governor BS Koshyari, the three-party alliance had submitted letters of support of 166 MLAs. The Governor has given the MVA seven days, till December 3, to submit proof of the support. The MVA plans to pass the trust vote by convening a special session in the next couple of days. In the wake of an attempt of a split in the NCP, leaders from the three parties are treading cautiously.

“We may ask for a trust vote first before the election of the Speaker to avoid any risk,” said a Congress leader. The session could be held on Saturday or Monday, he said.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to take charge of his office at Mantralaya on Friday and also allocate portfolios to the ministers on Thursday or Friday.

MVA leaders are strategising on how to conduct the session and prove their majority. The Speaker’s post has been given to the Congress, but the party is yet to decide its nominee.

The three parties have 12 to 15 ministerial berths for which they will have to pick legislators to maintain the balance between different regions and castes. They will also have to use a mix of experienced ministers and young blood.