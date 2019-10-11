News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: A message from PM Modi in dhoti, angavastram to President Xi and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi dons dhoti, angavastram at summit with China’s Xi, sends a message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attired in a dhoti and angavastram, the traditional dress code of the Tamils, welcomed visiting Chinese President at Arjuna’s penance in the coastal city of Mamallapuram on Friday evening.

Watch: PM Modi receives Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram

Chinese President Xi Jinping kicked off his second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a guided tour on Friday of a temple complex dating back to the 8th century in Tamil Nadu’s Mamallapuram. Both leaders shook hands and exchanged pleasantries before embarking on the tour of the historical site.At the temple complex, Modi and Xi visited three monuments – Arjuna’s Penance, Panch Ratha and the Shore Temple.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping get on with managing the complex nuances of statecraft and diplomacy in Mamallapuram on Friday, Zhu Pingping a 71-year-old sprightly woman from eastern China’s Jiangsu province has a more modest appeal to the two leaders – an appeal for help to find her long-lost Indian half-brother and his family.

ED takes big step to arrest Chidambaram in INX Media case, clears first hurdle

A special court in Delhi ordered Tihar jail to produce former finance minister P Chidambaram next week on a request by the Enforcement Directorate that told the judge that it wanted to arrest and grill him in the INX Media case.

Five people were stabbed at a shopping centre in the northern English city of Manchester on Friday and police said counter-terrorism detectives were leading the investigation. The stabbings took place at the Arndale shopping centre in the heart of the city. The mall was evacuated as armed police rushed to the scene.

Amitabh Bachchan, the master of comebacks who defeated bad health, returned from brink of bankruptcy

It can be safely be said that actor Amitabh Bachchan, who turns 77 on Friday, is an apt example of triumph of the spirit against seemingly insurmountable odds. If success has been his second nature, failure, misfortune and ill health have threatened his life at every juncture, at least in the last 35 years.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 20:59 IST