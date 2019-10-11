e-paper
4 injured in Manchester stabbing incident,1 arrested

Police say no fatalities have been reported from the attack in the northwestern English city

London
Greater Manchester Police say a man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault. He had been taken into custody.
Authorities in Manchester say they have arrested one man over a stabbing incident at a shopping center that left four people injured.

Police say no fatalities have been reported from the attack in the northwestern English city,

The North West Ambulance Service says that it treated four people in a stabbing after being called to the Arndale shopping center at 11.17 a.m. Friday.

