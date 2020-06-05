News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: DGCA committee explains middle seats vacant move, says PPE prevents virus spread and all the latest news

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 21:06 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PPE prevents spread of Covid-19: DGCA committee on leaving middle seats vacant

The Bombay high court (HC) has directed all the airlines providing domestic and international flight services, including the Vande Bharat Mission rescue mission for stranded Indian nationals abroad, to adhere to the May 31 guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) until it pronounces its order in a writ petition filed by a pilot of the national carrier, Air India.

PM Modi, his govt only know how to manufacture jumlas: Congress

The Congress on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan of “vocal for local” to make the country self-reliant was yet another ‘jumla’ (rhetoric) to divert the people’s attention from real issues. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal alleged that the prime minister and his government could only manufacture jumlas, statements and slogans, and asked how India can become self-reliant till it creates innovation and intellectual property in its universities.

Vaishno Devi Yatra may take little longer to resume, SOPs awaited

Amid Centre’s nod to reopen religious places from June 8, the spade work has also begun to resume pilgrimage to the world famous Vaishno Devi Shrine nestled amidst Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Soldier from Tamil Nadu dies in Pak shelling at LoC, army pays last respects

An Indian Army soldier from Tamil Nadu was killed in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir late on Thursday, officials said on Friday.

US approves loans, investments worth over $340 million for projects in India

The US has approved loans and investments worth more than $340 million for Indian firms and organisations as part of its efforts to uplift under-served communities around the world against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pandemic effect: Undecided on exams, new session, Bihar varsities await guidelines

The universities in Bihar, always struggling with delayed academic sessions, are still undecided on how they would conduct their examinations in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic and are awaiting guidelines from the Chancellor office.

6 weeks, ₹87 crore: Rounding up all of Reliance Jio investments so far

Saying that Reliance Jio has been on a roll will not justify a feat like this. In six weeks, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has managed to raise ₹87,655.35 crore from foreign investors. This includes its latest deal with Abu Dhabi-based investor Mubadala Investment Company who will be investing ₹9,093.60 crore in Jio Platforms, as announced today.

‘Do you feel I deserve this?’Mashrafe Mortaza unhappy with BCB trying to rush his retirement

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza has admitted he was hurt the way the Bangladesh team management wanted to shove him out of the team and into retirement. The topic of Mortaza’s retirement started doing the rounds after last year’s World Cup following Bangladesh’s ouster ahead of the semifinals, and even though he’s continued to play on, the fast bowler decided to step down as the team’s ODI captain in March this year.

