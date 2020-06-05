Vaishno Devi Yatra may take little longer to resume, SOPs awaited

india

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 20:15 IST

Amid Centre’s nod to reopen religious places from June 8, the spade work has also begun to resume pilgrimage to the world famous Vaishno Devi Shrine nestled amidst Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, unlike other shrines like Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which are re-opening on June 8, pilgrimage to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi may take a little longer up to the second week of June.

“Sanitisation drives are being conducted on twin tracks, sanctum sanctorum and at Katra town. Circles are also being marked outside the Yatra Parchi (token) counter at the Bhawan and the two helipads at Katra and Sanji Chhat to ensure social distancing. However, final call on the resumption of Yatra may take a day or two,” said official sources.

They said that the famous pilgrimage may not resume from June 8.

Also Read: Amarnath Yatra: Special religious ceremony to be performed in Jammu on Friday

“SOPs are yet to be finalized and a decision on it is likely at the State Administrative Council meeting, going to be chaired by the lieutenant governor GC Murmu on Saturday. The call of suspending the Yatra on March 18 due to Covid had also come from the administration,” they added.

Shrine officials also said that circles have been marked on gate number 1, 2 and 3 at the sanctum sanctorum and white-washing has also been sped up.

It has also been learnt that initially local pilgrims will be allowed to visit the cave shrine.

“The pilgrimage remains suspended since March 18 and it’s very depressing to see deserted sanctum sanctorum, twin tracks and Katra town. But we eagerly look forward to the pilgrims, who are also waiting anxiously to pay obeisance at the shrine,” said sources.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

Apart from the helicopter service, the shrine board also provides battery car and ropeway services to the pilgrims.

Officials quoted above also said that helicopter companies engaged by the shrine board may hike their fares by 60 percent following the resumption of the pilgrimage.

Earlier, one way fare from Katra to Sanji Chhat was Rs 1,045 and two-way fare cost Rs 2,090, but now it may go up to Rs 1,730 for one way travel and Rs 3,460 for a return trip.

Vaishno Devi cave shrine is situated at an altitude of 5,200 ft in Trikuta Hills of Reasi district, a pilgrimage cum tourist destination that attracted 104.95 lakh pilgrims (10.4 million) in 2012, 93.24 lakh visitors in 2013, 78.03 lakh in 2014, 77.76 lakh in 2015, 77.23 lakh in 2016, 85.87 lakh in 2018 and 79.40 lakh in 2019.

Mata Vaishno Devi is believed to be an embodiment of Goddess Mahakali, Mahalakshmi and Mahasaraswati and is held with utmost reverence by the Shaktas (Devi worshippers). The cave shrine is one of the rare Shakti Peethas.

No decision of annual Chamliyal Mela on Indo-Pak Border

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, uncertainty also looms over the annual Chamliyal Mela held at the Indo-Pak border in Samba district on the last Thursday of the month of June every year.

“We are still not clear and await instructions from top authorities,” said officials from Samba district administration.

Every year thousands of devotees on either sides of the Indo-Pak International Border participate in the separate fairs at the Hindu shrine of Baba Dalip Singh Manhas, popularly known as ‘Baba Chamliyal’.

For the past two years—2018 and 2019, Pak Rangers have not participated in the Mela due to escalating tension between the two countries.

On June 12, 2018, Pakistan Rangers had attacked the Chamliyal border outpost killing four BSF personnel, including an assistant commandant.