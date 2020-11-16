e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: DRDO hospital in Delhi to get 250 more ICU beds by weekend and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: DRDO hospital in Delhi to get 250 more ICU beds by weekend and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 20:55 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

DRDO hospital in Delhi to get 250 more ICU beds by weekend

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has begun work on expanding the capacity of its Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Covid Hospital in Delhi Cantonment to deal with an unprecedented surge in coronavirus infections in the capital, DRDO officials said on Monday.

Read more.

‘BJP-nominated CM’: Prashant Kishor’s acerbic message to Nitish Kumar

Prashant Kishor, the political strategist who had worked closely with Nitish Kumar during the 2015 assembly elections before they fell out earlier this year, tweeted his congratulatory message to the Bihar chief minister as soon as he started his fourth straight term.

Read more.

Quad navies ready for high intensity Malabar phase 2, China watches

The navies of India, United States, Japan and Australia will kick off the second phase of the Malabar exercise in the northern Arabian Sea on Tuesday at a time when China is closely tracking the activities of the Quad countries and seeking to increase its footprint in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), officials said on Monday.

Read more.

Govt considering common code of conduct for TV news channels, backs self-regulation

The government is thinking of developing a common code of conduct for TV channels while also considering enhanced powers for the Press Council of India (PCI), Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday.

Read more.

Apple Watch Series 6 review: How do you make something good, better?

The Apple Watch Series 6 is a great device, I cannot say that enough, but it isn’t a huge upgrade over the Apple Watch Series 5 except for the Blood O2 reader.

Read more.

tags
top news
Quad navies ready for high intensity Malabar phase 2, China watches
Quad navies ready for high intensity Malabar phase 2, China watches
‘On my watch!’: Trump boasts about Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine efficacy
‘On my watch!’: Trump boasts about Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine efficacy
In 2-line tweet, Prashant Kishor throws many punches at ex-boss Nitish Kumar
In 2-line tweet, Prashant Kishor throws many punches at ex-boss Nitish Kumar
Check treatment, testing of Covid patients in Delhi pvt hospitals: MHA
Check treatment, testing of Covid patients in Delhi pvt hospitals: MHA
Bihar battle won, BJP turns focus to Bengal, vows to transform it into Gujarat
Bihar battle won, BJP turns focus to Bengal, vows to transform it into Gujarat
Bharat Biotech starts Phase 3 trial for its anti Covid vaccine in India
Bharat Biotech starts Phase 3 trial for its anti Covid vaccine in India
‘He was passionate about Rajasthan’, PM Modi expresses grief over passing away of Bhanwarlal Meghwal
‘He was passionate about Rajasthan’, PM Modi expresses grief over passing away of Bhanwarlal Meghwal
Watch: Days after Pak’s anti-India dossier, Jaishankar calls for global action
Watch: Days after Pak’s anti-India dossier, Jaishankar calls for global action
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In