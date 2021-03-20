News updates from HT: Fadnavis demands Deshmukh's resignation after Param Bir Singh’s letter and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

After Param Bir Singh's letter, Fadnavis demands Deshmukh's resignation

Leader of opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, on Saturday said that state home minister Anil Deshmukh should either resign or chief minister Uddhav Thackeray must sack him over his alleged association with Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze, who has been arrested in connection with the Mukesh Ambani security threat case. Read more

'Trying to save himself': Maharashtra home minister rubbishes extortion allegations made by Param Bir Singh

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday rubbished the allegations of extortion made by Param Bir Singh, who was recently removed as the Mumbai police commissioner over alleged mishandling of a bomb scare case near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence. Deshmukh said that the former Mumbai top cop is trying to save himself. Read more

Gauri Khan stuns on mag cover, says Shah Rukh Khan and her divide parenting duties for AbRam: 'Aryan, Suhana are sorted'

Interior designer and film producer Gauri Khan on Saturday shared a stunning picture of hers gracing the cover of a fashion magazine. Read more

Man gives water to thirsty squirrel, later pets it. Watch sweet videos

In today’s edition of videos which showcase good samaritans helping animals, here is a clip of a man giving water to a thirsty squirrel. The wholesome video will not only win your heart but make your Saturday evening a bit brighter. Read more

Former India and England cricketers react to Virat Kohli opening the batting in 5th T20I

India’s decision to open with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the series-deciding fifth and final T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was welcomed by former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel and former England off-spinner Graeme Swann. Read more

'Only a bhaipo window exists in Bengal': PM Modi mocks Mamata Banerjee

PM Narendra Modi launched a frontal attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. The PM alleged that her lawmaker nephew Abhishek was the only 'single window' in the state. Watch more