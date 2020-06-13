News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: India says Nepal’s border move ‘violative’, ‘artificial enlargement of claims’ and all the latest news

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 20:50 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India says Nepal’s border move ‘violative’, ‘artificial enlargement of claims’

Nepal’s Parliament on Saturday passed a constitutional amendment to give legal backing to a map depicting disputed areas such as Lipulekh as Nepalese territory, prompting India to say such “artificial enlargement of claims” violates an understanding to resolve boundary issues through talks.

India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it

On Saturday, the lower house of the Nepali Parliament passed the constitutional amendment bill updating the so-called “political map of Nepal”. The “updated map” includes territories that are parts of the Indian states of Uttarakhand and Bihar. The bill will now go through Nepal’s upper house before receiving presidential assent. According to experts, that is a mere formality.

PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to meet chief ministers over the course of two days next week, met senior ministers and officials on Saturday evening to review the country’s response in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally swells to 1.4 lakh, 57K of them in Mumbai

Maharashtra recorded 3,427 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday to take the state’s tally to 1,04,568, the state health department said. Out of the 3,427 new cases, Mumbai alone reported 1,380 cases. The city’s tally now stands at 56,831 and is higher than any other state in the country.

Photos: India crosses UK, now fourth worst-hit by coronavirus

On June 12, India became the fourth country in the world after the United States, Brazil and Russia-- to report 309,324 cases of the coronavirus disease. More than 57% of all cases in India can be traced to three states – Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu. The country reported 11,172 new cases and 384 new deaths, taking the total number of cases to 309,324, and deaths to 8,884.

‘Ask ICMR to change guidelines for Covid testing’: Delhi’s Health Minister

Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain spoke on Covid-19 testing in Delhi. Jain said ICMR would have to change guidelines if more Covid tests are to be done. ICMR guidelines does not allow everyone to be tested for Covid-19. AAP MP Sanjay Singh also said ICMR should change rules to testing to know how many people are infected in India. Covid-19 cases in India are over 3 lakh with over 8,800 deaths.

Gautam Gambhir explains why Virat Kohli and Co. don’t play well in knockout matches

Gambhir’s point of view is sure to be looked at. India have lately stuttered in big match scenarios, losing crucial knockout matches such as the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and the semifinal of last year’s World Cup.

Da 5 Bloods movie review: A spectacular masterpiece from the legendary Spike Lee; it’s what Netflix was made for

Da 5 Bloods movie review: Spectacular Netflix film is director Spike Lee’s retort to decades of Hollywood storytelling from a white perspective. He’s rewriting the narrative - methodically, patiently, and furiously.

Zadie Smith’s new volume of essays to release this August; e-book to be out in July

Author Zadie Smith has used the lockdown period to pen a short and powerful volume of six essays called Intimations, to be published by Hamish Hamilton. The e-book will be out on July 28 and the paperback in August this year.

