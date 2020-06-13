india

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 18:45 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to meet chief ministers over two days next week, met senior ministers and officials on Saturday evening to review country’s preparedness in fighting coronavirus.

The meeting also took stock of situation in different states.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a detailed meeting with senior ministers and officials to review India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic. The meeting reviewed the national level status and preparation in the context of the pandemic,” tweeted the prime minister’s office.

The meeting was attended by the home minister, health minister, principal secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary, health secretary, DG ICMR and other members of the empowered groups.

The present and emerging scenario of the Covid 19 disease in Delhi, which reported its biggest single day spike with 2,137 cases on Friday, was discussed and the projections for next two months was deliberated.

India crossed the grim milestone of three lakh cases yesterday as the situation gets grimmer.