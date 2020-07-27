News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: Kerala CM rules out total lockdown, state adds 702 new cases of Covid-19 and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 21:00 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kerala CM rules out total lockdown as state adds 702 new cases of Covid-19

The Kerala government has decided not to enforce a complete lock down in the state but will instead strengthen containment measures in affected areas to check mounting locally-transmitted cases of Covid-19, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

Read more.

US warplane flew less than 100 km from Shanghai, says China think tank

A US anti-submarine warplane came within 100 km from Shanghai in eastern China on Sunday, a Chinese think tank focused on the South China Sea has said in the backdrop of the tit-for-tat closure of consulates and escalating tension between the two countries.

Read more.

Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to release funds to help state fight Covid-19

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to release Rs 53,000 crore, which the Centre owes to the state for various social security schemes and other funds amounting to thousands of crores to help the state’s fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Read more.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das highlights 5 positive shifts in economy

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said five dynamic shifts have the potential to shape the future of the country’s economy -- fortunes shifting in favour of the farm sector, changing energy mix in favour of renewable, leveraging information and communication technology (ICT) and start-ups, strengthening supply and value chains, and focusing on infrastructure as a growth multiplier.

Read more.

IndiGo announces ‘deeper’ pay cuts of up to 35 per cent for senior employees

IndiGo on Monday said it is implementing “deeper” pay cuts of up to 35 per cent for its senior employees in order to reduce its cash outflow amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more.

‘In 6 weeks, cases doubled’: WHO chief says Covid pandemic accelerating

The Director General of the World Health Organisation commented on the situation regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. Addressing a press conference, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that July 30 would mark 6 months since the international health body declared Covid to be a global health emergency. He reminded everyone that although this was the sixth time that a global emergency had been declared by WHO, Covid was ‘easily the most severe’.

Watch here.

‘He can have a Virender Sehwag-like impact’: Why Pathan believes Rohit Sharma can be as effective as former India opener in Tests

Irfan Pathan, the former all-rounder, is confident of Rohit Sharma having a similar kind of impact for India in Tests as his former teammate Virender Sehwag. Rohit, who started his Test career in 2013 as a middle-order batsman, was elevated to the role of opener last year against South Africa and so far, has stellar numbers batting at the top.

Read more.

Man’s tweet prompts sales for cook’s new food business, impresses netizens including chef Vikas Khanna

Not too long ago, Ratan Tata shared a motivational message for entrepreneurs and start-ups trying to survive and thrive during the Covid-19 crises. Here is a novel entrepreneur who is illustrating what that advice looks like in action by starting her very own food business, with a little help from a particular well-wisher.

Read more.

Explained: This is WhatsApp’s biggest feature of the year

WhatsApp has added a host of new and critical features to its platform this year. First came the dark mode. Then, WhatsApp, responding to a sudden surge in video calling functionality owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, increased its group calling limit from eight participants to eight participants. And more recently, the company introduced animated stickers feature and QR Codes on its platform.

Read more.