News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm | Priyanka has a sharp answer to withdrawal of Gandhis’ SPG cover and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 20:52 IST

Priyanka Gandhi’s one-line answer to withdrawal of Gandhis’ SPG cover

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday weighed in the back-and-forth between the Congress and the BJP over the government’s decision to remove SPG protection for the three leaders from the Gandhi family. She told reporters that it was “part of politics” and something that “keeps happening”, according to news agency ANI.

Sabarimala’s revenues register sharp hike as pilgrimage season remains peaceful

With peace returning to the hill shrine in Kerala, after the Supreme Court referred the contentious issue of the entry of women to a larger bench last week, cash registers have been ringing along with the temple bells at Sabarimala. Pilgrims will have to wait for 17 long years for one of the most sought after and expensive offerings at Sabarimala, the ‘Padi Pooja’-- bookings are over till 2036.

Will apologise for Jallianwala Bagh massacre if voted to power: Labour Party’s manifesto

The Labour Party has promised to tender a ‘formal apology’ on behalf of the British government for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, and hold a ‘public review’ into the UK’s role in the 1984 Operation Bluestar if it is voted to power in the December 12 elections.

In Lok Sabha, Hema Malini spotlights monkeys being fed samosas in Mathura

Monkey menace in Mathura and Delhi reverberated in Lok Sabha on Thursday with BJP MP and Bollywood actor Hema Malini raising the issue as a notable problem which she claimed has caused deaths of various people in her constituency, seeking government attention towards the matter.

In debate over Delhi water quality, Paswan’s challenge to Arvind Kejriwal

Union consumer affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday dared Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to make Bureau of India Standards (BIS) mandatory if he thinks water supplied in the national capital is 100% pure, news agency PTI reported.

Bhuvneshwar, Kuldeep return for WI T20Is; Chahar included for ODIs

The Indian selectors have announced 15-member squad for the limited-overs series against West Indies for both the ODIs and T20Is. Skipper Virat Kohli make a comeback to the T20I side after being rested for the series against Bangladesh. Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to the limited-overs fold after being on the sidelines due to injury. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav is also back in the T20I fold.

Boman Irani says he regrets not being able to do Vicky Donor

As an actor, it all comes down to choosing one role over the other, and this sometimes causes regret. Actor Boman Irani has been in one such situation, wherein he lost out on a good role. While he is happy to have gotten the opportunity to be part of successful films such as Munnabhai M.B.B.S. (2003), Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006), 3 Idiots (2009) and Jolly LLB (2013), he does regret losing out on a film offer.

India’s toxic air is part of a global crisis. We must fix it | Opinion

The smog that has enveloped Delhi recently, at one point so bad that planes had to be diverted, has been described in many ways. Toxic. Deadly. Apocalyptic. But the most apt description, one that applies to the air pollution affecting cities everywhere, is “self-inflicted”.

