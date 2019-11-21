e-paper
Boman Irani says he regrets not being able to do Vicky Donor

Boman Irani was the original choice to play Dr Baldev Chaddha in Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor. However, due to unavailability of dates, he lost out to Annu Kapoor.

bollywood Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:41 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Boman Irani was approached for the role of Dr Baldev Chaddha in Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor.
         

As an actor, it all comes down to choosing one role over the other, and this sometimes causes regret. Actor Boman Irani has been in one such situation, wherein he lost out on a good role. While he is happy to have gotten the opportunity to be part of successful films such as Munnabhai M.B.B.S. (2003), Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006), 3 Idiots (2009) and Jolly LLB (2013), he does regret losing out on a film offer — Shoojit Sircar’s much talked about film Vicky Donor (2012).

“I do regret not being able to do this film. I was offered the part of Dr Baldev Chaddha (that was played Annu Kapoor in the film). I loved the story and my character, but did not have dates at that time. Tried managing things, but it did not work out and I had to let go of the offer,” says the 60-year-old.

So does he think he would have had a different approach compared to Annu Kapoor while playing the part? Boman says he has, in fact, become an even bigger fan of Annu after watching the film.

“When I watched the film later, I felt that no one could have played the character of Dr Baldev Chaddha better than Annu Kapoor. He was fabulous in the film. It does feel bad letting go of such an offer, but then such things happen with everyone. This might happen to me in the future too, so regretting every time won’t help much. But then you must acknowledge the other person’s effort…,” adds the actor, who was recently seen in Made In China alongside Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy.

Boman will next be seen in a Kannada film, Yuvarathnaa, and in Kabir Khan’s 83. He is also quite keyed up about a project that he might do for the web. “I have never worked on the web and I’m quite excited about this offer that I have. But that’s the thing, I can’t reveal anything more because I have been told not to unless an announcement is made,” he signs off.

