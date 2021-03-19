News updates from HT at 9 pm: Siddaramaiah targets Yediyurappa over rising Covid cases and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Siddaramaiah's jibe at K'taka CM Yediyurappa: Where should we get vaccine against govt corruption?

Leader of opposition in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, on Friday targeted chief minister B S Yediyurappa and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government over the rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Taking it to Twitter, Siddaramaiah blamed the government's mismanagement for the for the spread of the disease. Read more

Sachin Vaze, Mansukh Hiran met on day SUV was stolen: Official cites CCTV tape

CCTV footage shows that suspended police officer Sachin Vaze and deceased businessman Mansukh Hiran had met on February 17, the day a Scorpio in Hiran's possession was `stolen', an official of the Maharashtra ATS said on Friday. Read more

India ranks 139 out of 149 countries in World Happiness Report | Here's list of 20 happiest nations

India has been ranked 139, out of 149 countries evaluated, in the World Happiness Report 2021, which has been collated slightly differently due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. Read more

Our mission is to give creators the power to realise their dreams: Sony India's Mukesh Srivastava

Like working from home became a thing for most of us last year and it wasn't easy, the same held true for content creators and photographers for whom the outside world was shut out as well. It's been a year and we've taken things in our stride, but so much has changed. Read more

Priyanka Chopra invites you inside her new Indian restaurant Sona. See what's on menu, check out pics of interiors

Priyanka Chopra's new Indian restaurant in New York City, Sona, now has a website. And on that website are pictures of the restaurant itself. Read more

Watch: Pakistan Army Chief Bajwa’s India outreach: What’s behind the change of heart?

Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that India and Pakistan need to bury the past and move forward. Speaking at an event, the powerful Army Chief also did not demand restoration of Article 370 in the valley. Watch here