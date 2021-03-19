Siddaramaiah's jibe at K'taka CM Yediyurappa: Where should we get vaccine against govt corruption?

Leader of opposition in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, on Friday targeted chief minister B S Yediyurappa and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government over the rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Taking it to Twitter, Siddaramaiah blamed the government's mismanagement for the for the spread of the disease.

Referring to the state government’s budget for this year, Siddaramaiah tweeted, “CM had cited expenditure on Covid-19 as the reason for reduced expenditure for development. Had the govt worried about the pandemic so much, why is there no control in the pandemic? What does he have to say about this?” The Congress leader also accused Yediyurappa of hiding the details of ₹5,372 crores, the amount spent by the state government in managing the pandemic.

There is vaccine for Covid19 now but where should we get the vaccine for @BJP4Karnataka govt's corruption?



I just hope the govt will learn lessons from the first wave & effectively manage the second wave to save lives & livelihoods of people.



— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) March 19, 2021





Further sharpening his attack on the BJP-led government, the former chief minister said a vaccine against Covid-19 is available but from where should one get a vaccine against the state government’s corruption. “I just hope the govt will learn lessons from the first wave & effectively manage the second wave to save lives & livelihoods of people,” Siddaramaiah added.

Karnataka on Thursday added 1,488 fresh Covid-19 cases and eight more deaths, taking the caseload to 9.65 lakh, according to the state health department's bulletin. Thursday’s figures have been the highest in almost three months and it is the third consecutive day that more than 1,000 cases were recorded. As many as 12,415 have lost their lives due to the disease so far while recoveries have climbed to 9,41,309, the bulletin showed. Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada, Kalaburagi, Bidar and Mysuru continue to be the worst hit regions in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday instructed Karnataka to pay attention towards three districts - Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Bidar - which are seeing a spurt in the number of people getting infected. CM Yediyurappa, on the other hand, appealed to all residents to observe Covid-approprite behaviour and the health department announced it would conduct 1,00,000 Covid-19 tests daily to ‘prevent and mitigate’ a second wave of the virus.