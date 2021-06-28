News updates from Hindustan Times at 9am: Delhi to experience partly cloudy sky today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi weather: Partly cloudy sky with a chance of thunder, lightning today

Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder and lightning on Monday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. Read more

When can kids go back to school?: AIIMS director has an answer

AIIMS director Randeep Guleria has said vaccination is the way out of the coronavirus pandemic as he gave a timeline for the availability of jabs for children against Covid-19, which so far has not affected them in a big way. Read more

WhatsApp hides ‘online’ status indicators for WhatsApp Business accounts on latest Android beta version

WhatsApp is the world’s most popular encrypted messaging service, and the service is constantly adding new features that first arrive in the company’s beta testing channel. However, the Facebook-owned company is reportedly testing the very rare removal of a feature, according to a new report about the company’s WhatsApp Business app. Read more

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan drops out of college: ‘Giving it all to acting as of now’

Babil Khan, the son of late actor Irrfan Khan, penned an emotional note for his friends as he announced that he was dropping out of college to pursue acting. He will soon make his debut with the Netflix drama Qala, opposite Triptii Dimri. The film will be directed by Anvitaa Dutt. Read more

Priyanka Chopra rules NYC in sexy white blouse and thigh-slit skirt worth ₹37k

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave the street style trend a high-end fashion twist with her latest look, and we love every bit of this glamorous moment. The actor took to Instagram on Monday to post pictures of herself dressed in an all-white attire and celebrate Pride in New York City. Read more

If you want to point fingers at him, we can't do much: Gavaskar comes to Pujara's defence after low scores in WTC final

Cheteshwar Pujara returned home a hero after playing a helping hand in India's Test series win against Australia earlier this year, but ever since, India's No. 3 has struggled to put the runs under his belt. Read more