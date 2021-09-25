News updates from Hindustan Times at 9am: Delta sub-lineage spotted in 10% of Covid-19 samples and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delta sub-lineage spotted in 10% of Covid-19 samples

The Delta variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus is the most common in Delhi, although one the variant’s sub-lineages, the so-called AY.12 variant, is being seen in around 10% of the samples, according to a doctor at one of the four centres sequencing viral genomes in the Capital. Read more

Canadians, arrested in China, released after Huawei CFO, US reach deal

Two Canadians detained in China on spying charges have been released from prison and flown out of the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday, hours after a top executive of Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies resolved criminal charges against her in a deal with the US Justice Department. Read more

Soha Ali Khan's beast mode during high-intensity workout at gym will inspire you: Watch

Bollywood actor and mother-of-one Soha Alia Khan is the latest celebrity to join the fitness bandwagon and motivate fans to hit the grind. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the actor kickstarted her weekend on a high note with an intense workout routine that included core-strengthening, bodybuilding, and endurance building exercises. Read more

Raqesh Bapat on ex-wife Ridhi Dogra being ‘happy’ for him and Shamita Shetty: ‘I will be happiest if she finds love’

Raqesh Bapat found someone special inside the Bigg Boss OTT house - Shamita Shetty. ShaRa, as the two are called by fans, quickly became the talk of the town, thanks to their hugs, kisses and sweet displays of affection. When his ex-wife Ridhi Dogra was asked about their closeness, she said that she is happy if he is. Read more

'We were on top but gave it away, that's not acceptable': RCB captain Kohli rues missed chances against CSK

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) fifth consecutive IPL victory on UAE soil once again proved why experience truly matters. The MS Dhoni-led side defeated Royal Challengers (RCB) by six wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday to atop the IPl 2021 points table. Read more

IPL 2021: Experience reigns supreme as CSK beat RCB

After being taken to the cleaners by Royal Challengers Bangalore openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal, conceding 90 runs in the first 10 overs, Chennai Super Kings bowlers scripted a remarkable comeback to restrict the opposition to just 156/6 in 20 overs. Watch more