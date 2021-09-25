Soha Ali Khan's beast mode during high-intensity workout at gym will inspire you: Watch

Bollywood actor and mother-of-one Soha Alia Khan is the latest celebrity to join the fitness bandwagon and motivate fans to hit the grind. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the actor kickstarted her weekend on a high note with an intense workout routine that included core-strengthening, bodybuilding, and endurance building exercises.

Soha shared a video of herself working out at the gym in beast mode on her Instagram page with the caption, "Sometimes you just need to sweat it out." And we agree. However, in case you need more convincing, you just need to take a look at her exercise routine.

Dressed in a white printed crop jacket and matching track pants with a sleek ponytail and white trainers, Soha nailed the workout routine at the gym. Soha's video begins with her practising resistance band running, followed by a side shuffle jumping jacks on a weight bench. She also did a set where she moved a fitness tank on the terrace and then performed inverted alternate leg wall jumps.

Watch the video here:

Benefits of doing these exercises:

Resistance band running helps correct muscle imbalances and improve the muscles' activation, which means that the movements become more efficient while running. It also builds endurance in our bodies.

Practising side shuffle jumping jacks on a weight bench fires up the muscles in the calves, hamstrings, quads, hip flexors and glutes. It also increases coordination and agility.

Training with a fitness tank provides a full-body workout while increasing speed, acceleration, and explosive power. The faster a person pushes the tank, the harder it gets and stronger they become.

Practising the inverted alternate leg wall jumps helps the overall recovery of the body. It drains fluids pooled in the legs while also stretching hamstrings and relieving a worn-out lower body.

After Soha shared the clip, it immediately garnered praises from several celebrities. See some of the comments:

Comments on Soha Ali Khan's post.

Earlier, Soha had shared another video of herself working out at her home gym. She did several high-intensity exercises to build strength and stability in her body. Take a look:

Soha Ali Khan is married to Kunal Kemmu. The couple got married on January 25, 2015. The two became parents to baby girl Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on September 29, 2017.

