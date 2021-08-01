News updates from HT at 9am: Maharashtra may relax Covid-19 curbs in 25 districts today and all the latest news

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 08:40 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Maharashtra may relax Covid-19 curbs in 25 districts today, decide on Mumbai trains soon

Maharashtra may on Sunday loosen the coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-related restrictions in as many as 25 districts across the state. Read more

Rashtrapati Bhavan, museum to open for visitors from today

Rashtrapati Bhavan, as well as the museum complex, which was closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic since April this year, will reopen for public viewing from Sunday. Read more

PM Modi to launch digital payment solution e-RUPI tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday virtually launch e-RUPI, an electronic voucher-based digital payment system, his office has said. "The Prime Minister has always championed digital initiatives. Read more

'I speak to him a lot; he's played cricket all over the world': Pant names 4 individuals he turns to for advice

The upcoming five-Test series between India and England will mark a full circle for Rishabh Pant, for it was three years ago during India's 2018 tour of the UK that he made his Test debut for India. Read more

Priyanka Chopra shares new selfie, and Nick Jonas can't get over how 'hot' she looks. See here

Priyanka Chopra on Saturday took to Instagram to share a new selfie, prompting her husband Nick Jonas to declare, "You're hot." Read more

uk covid variant covid 19 news covid recovery coronavirus latest news coronavirus coronavirus vaccine
