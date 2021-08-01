Rashtrapati Bhavan, museum to open for visitors from today. Here's how to book slots

Rashtrapati Bhavan, as well as the museum complex, which was closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic since April this year, will reopen for public viewing from Sunday. The tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan will be available on Saturday and Sunday except on gazetted holidays in three pre-booked time slots: 10:30am-11am, 12:30pm-1:30pm, and 2:30pm-3:30pm with a maximum limit of 25 visitors per slot, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan museum complex will remain open for six days in a week from Tuesday to Sunday except on gazetted holidays in four pre-booked time slots - 9:30am-11am, 11:30am-1pm, 1:30pm-3pm and 3:30pm-5pm with a maximum limit of 50 visitors per slot.

The museum complex is an event-based storytelling museum that showcases the invaluable artefacts symbolising art, culture, heritage and history of India. Virtual and augmented reality, interactive digital cascading table, video wall, three-dimension stereoscopic projection, holographic projection and sound-light-video synchronized stage settings are used to tell the story of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Those planning to visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the museum complex can book their slots online on https://presidentofindia.nic.in or https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/ or https://rbmuseum.gov.in/.

Rashtrapati Bhavan is home to the President of India and it portrays the nation's democratic traditions and secular nature. Originally built as the residence for the viceroy of the country, as it was called earlier, has transformed into today's Rashtrapati Bhavan.