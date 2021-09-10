News updates from HT: On Ganesh Chaturthi, President Kovind urges people to follow Covid rules and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On Ganesh Chaturthi, President Kovind urges people to follow Covid-19 rules

As the festivities for Ganesh Chaturthi began from Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind wished people on the occasion and urged everyone to follow Covid-19 protocols, which have been put in place across the country. Read more

Saudi Arabia bats for Taliban regime in Afghanistan, says no to ‘external interference’

In what comes as one of its first reactions to the new Taliban regime in Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia has said that it hopes the advent of a caretaker government will help the war-torn nation achieve ‘stability’ and overcome violence and extremism. Read more

Kareena Kapoor says ‘it’s unfathomable’ that people can troll her kids Taimur, Jehangir

Kareena Kapoor has condemned the criticism she and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, received for naming their sons Taimur and Jehangir. Read more

'I'm praying there's no clash between Dhoni and Shastri': Gavaskar on BCCI' decision to appoint MSD as mentor for T20 WC

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar 'prays' there is no clash or disagreements between current India head coach Ravi Shastri and former India captain MS Dhoni, who has been appointed as the mentor of the side for the T20 World Cup. Read more

Yami Gautam's handwoven deep pink zari silk sari is perfect for Ganesh Chaturthi

The 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi starts from today and if you are looking to slay in an ethnic look with a touch of contemporary, take fashion cues from Bhoot Police actor Yami Gautam, whose latest pictures in a handwoven deep pink zari silk sari have set the Internet on fire. Read more

Women's Reservation Bill: 25 years later | On The Record

On September 12, 2020, it will be 25 years since the first time the Women's Reservation Bill was introduced in Parliament. Years have passed, however, the Bill continues to languish and is yet to become a reality. Watch more