News updates from HT: On Ganesh Chaturthi, President Kovind urges people to follow Covid rules and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 08:49 AM IST
On Ganesh Chaturthi, President Kovind urges people to follow Covid-19 rules

As the festivities for Ganesh Chaturthi began from Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind wished people on the occasion and urged everyone to follow Covid-19 protocols, which have been put in place across the country. Read more

Saudi Arabia bats for Taliban regime in Afghanistan, says no to ‘external interference’

In what comes as one of its first reactions to the new Taliban regime in Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia has said that it hopes the advent of a caretaker government will help the war-torn nation achieve ‘stability’ and overcome violence and extremism. Read more

Kareena Kapoor says ‘it’s unfathomable’ that people can troll her kids Taimur, Jehangir

Kareena Kapoor has condemned the criticism she and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, received for naming their sons Taimur and Jehangir. Read more

