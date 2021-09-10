Yami Gautam's handwoven deep pink zari silk sari is perfect for Ganesh Chaturthi

The 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi starts from today and if you are looking to slay in an ethnic look with a touch of contemporary, take fashion cues from Bhoot Police actor Yami Gautam, whose latest pictures in a handwoven deep pink zari silk sari have set the Internet on fire. Raising the bar of ethnic fashion goals this Ganesh Chaturthi, Yami sizzled in the ravishing Banarasi sari teamed with a sharp contrasting yellow green blouse which is sultry enough to make heads turn and leave your crush hooked this festive week.

Taking to her social media handle, Yami shared a slew of pictures that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward like a queen. The pictures featured the diva donning the 5.5 meters deep pink real zari silk sari which was handcrafted by the skilled artisans and inspired by the traditional Jamdani technique.

Considered to be one of the finest piece to come out of Banarasi loom, this piece is a representation of ‘old meets new'. To create a sharp contrast in this look, the sari was paired with a yellow green (chartreuse) full sleeve blouse.

Yami accessorised the look with a cuff from Kharikajai by Shivani Sharma that revives Assamese craftsmanship through the intricate jewelry and mixed it with modern polki bangles from Fine Finery Store. A charming Johari jhola necklace too from Fine Finery Store sat perfectly on her neck and other accessorises included a pair of traditional Dejhoors connected to her hair, a pair of earrings by My Motifs and a beautiful flower hair pin on her bun from Azga Fine Artistry.

Wearing a dab of luscious pink lipstick, Yami amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera, Yami instantly set fans hearts aflutter and captioned the pictures simply with a heart emoji.

The sari is credited to Indian handloom luxury brand, Ekaya, which boasts of finest works of Banarasi art from the Indian craftsman’s repertoire and asserts the traditional textile’s place in fashion’s luxury platform. The handwoven deep pink zari silk sari originally costs ₹1,62,275 on the designer website.

Yami Gautam's handwoven deep pink zari silk sari from Ekaya(ekaya.in)

Yami Gautam was styed by fashion stylists Manisha Melwani, Sanya Kapoor and Bidipto Das.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter