News updates from Hindustan Times at 9am: Puducherry cabinet to be sworn in today and all the latest news

Puducherry cabinet, including first woman minister in decades, to take oath today

More than a month after the Puducherry election results were announced, five legislators of the N Rangasamy-led coalition cabinet will be sworn in as ministers by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday.

Delta Plus strain has to be tackled with urgent, additional measures: WHO

Delta Plus variant of coronavirus, which several experts say is more infectious, needs to be addressed with vaccination and safety measures such as wearing face masks, the World Health Organization's (WHO) representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic has said.

When Tobey Maguire gushed about Amitabh Bachchan, said it felt like being 'in the presence of iconic royalty'

Tobey Maguire is known for playing one of the most popular superheroes in the world, and therefore knows a thing or two about fame, but he couldn't help but feel that he was in the presence of 'iconic royalty' when he met Amitabh Bachchan.

'He was woefully out of form, practice': Former wicket-keeper says India bowler was picked for WTC final on 'reputation'

Following their defeat in the all-important World Test Championship final, India drew plenty of flak for several reasons, two of which were their inability to put up a fight with the bat in the second innings and the fact their bowling lacked teeth barring a couple of sessions.

Priyanka Chopra in shirt and pants worth ₹1 lakh aces date-night look in NYC

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back in the United States, and the first thing that the actor did after arriving was visiting her restaurant Sona in New York City.