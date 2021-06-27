Priyanka Chopra in shirt and pants worth 1 lakh aces date-night look in NYC

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back in the United States, and the first thing that the actor did after arriving was visiting her restaurant Sona in New York City. The actor shared pictures of her first outing to her restaurant on Instagram last night. She shared glimpses of her night out and what she ate in a series of photos. Earlier, she was in the United Kingdom because of prior work commitments.

For the occasion, Priyanka chose a stylish ensemble that exuded boss lady vibes. She wore a shirt and high waist pants by American designer Brandon Maxwell’s fashion label. The attire was from the Spring Summer 2021 collection of the brand.

Priyanka wore a pinstripe button-down tunic shirt in light blue adorned with darker blue-hued stripes. She left the top buttons open and folded the cuffs to add an effortless touch. The plunging neckline of the collared top gave her look an edgy twist.

The actor tucked her shirt inside high waist pants that came in a vibrant neon yellow colour. The wide-leg pants had a wrap over detail on the waistline. In the draped yellow pants and the light blue shirt, Priyanka nailed the colour blocking trend and impressed fashion enthusiasts all over.

The 38-year-old star accessorised her night out look with minimal and chic gold jewels. She chose a layered gold necklace, drop earrings, a luxurious watch, bracelets, and rings.

Priyanka left her wavy tresses open in a middle-parting and for glam chose shimmery eye shadow, mascara on lashes, dewy make-up, metallic chocolate shade lipstick, light hint of blush on the cheeks and beaming highlighter.

If you loved Priyanka’s look and are interested in taking remarkable style cues, we have some news for you. We found the price details of her date night look. The Striped Shirting Tunic Button Down is available on the designer’s website for ₹88,700. As for the draped Moiré Wide-leg Pants, they are worth ₹90,326 (USD 1,217). The set is worth ₹1,79,026.

The Striped Shirting Tunic Button Down(brandonmaxwellonline.com)

The Draped Moiré Wide-leg Pants.(lyst.com)

What do you think of Priyanka’s stunning look?

