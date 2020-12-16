News updates from Hindustan Times: Biden names Buttigieg to cabinet in a first for an openly gay person and all the latest news

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 13:00 IST

Biden names Buttigieg to cabinet in a first for an openly gay person

US President-elect Joe Biden has nominated Pete Buttigieg, the openly gay former mayor, as his transportation secretary. If confirmed, he will be the first LGBTQ person to hold a cabinet post in the country. Read more

Away from home, soldiers on LoC battle rogue enemy, bitter cold

The life of a soldier on duty along the 744-km-long Line of Control (LoC) is not an easy one and it only gets tougher during the winters when the mercury plummets to sub-zero level. Read more

PM Modi pays tribute at National War Memorial on Vijay Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on the 50th anniversary of the 1971 that made Bangladesh an independent country. The day is celebrated as ‘Vijay Diwas’. Read more

Kerala local body polls: LDF leads in four corporations, UDF in two

The counting of the Kerala local body polls is currently underway with the Left Democratic Front leading in the local body elections, according to initial trends. Read more

Exclusive: Okinawa’s new B2B electric scooter to arrive before Oki100 e-bike

Gurugram-based Okinawa Autotech is all geared-up to kickstart the year 2021 with the launch of a B2B electric scooter which is slated to arrive in the first quarter of next year, the company exclusively told HT Auto in a recent interaction. Read more

Salma Hayek shares orange juice recipe with ‘secret ingredient’ to add beauty to your morning | Watch tips

Adding all the missing zest to our cosy winter morning, Frida actor Salma Hayek gave fans a rare glimpse of her London home while spilling the beans on her beauty and fitness secret for youthful appearance. Read more

Shakeela trailer: Richa Chadha give an honest account into the making of an adult star. Watch

The first trailer of Richa Chadha-starrer Shakeela is out. The over two-minute trailer gives an honest account of how a young girl from a modest Indian home is forced to become an adult star, but one who keeps her conscience clean, no matter who the adversary. Read more