e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fitness / Salma Hayek shares orange juice recipe with ‘secret ingredient’ to add beauty to your morning | Watch tips

Salma Hayek shares orange juice recipe with ‘secret ingredient’ to add beauty to your morning | Watch tips

Looking to give your morning a shot of energy? Search no further as Salma Hayek shows you how to do it by adding this ‘secret ingredient’ to your orange juice | Recipe and video inside

fitness Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 11:09 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Salma Hayek’s orange juice recipe with ‘secret ingredient’ for youthful look
Salma Hayek’s orange juice recipe with ‘secret ingredient’ for youthful look(Instagram/salmahayek)
         

Adding all the missing zest to our cosy winter morning, Frida actor Salma Hayek gave fans a rare glimpse of her London home while spilling the beans on her beauty and fitness secret for youthful appearance. Ageing like fine wine, Salma shared a video from her dining room that promised to give netizens a shot of energy and make their morning OG.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 54-year-old star gave an insight into her routine as she sat in a denim shirt teamed with white tee, before a blender surrounded with eatables. The video opens by Salma sharing, “If you want your morning OJ to take you to the next step, and the next step and maybe the next step, here are some tips for you.”

Ingredients:

Peeled oranges

Tumeric

Black pepper

Sea buckthorn

Method and benefits:

Add some peeled oranges in the blender as “they are such great source of Vitamin C”. Add a blob of turmeric as it is anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory.

Blend them together to make your own orange juice. “For your body to absorb faster all the benefits of the turmeric, use a little bit of black pepper. It just makes it a lot more healthier,” Salma revealed. This combination makes your body absorb all the nutrients, the vitamins etc.

To make you more beautiful, add a puree of sea buckthorn. These berries from Himalaya are Salma’s secret ingredient as they are the richest source of omega 7 which are “great for your skin, for your hair, for your nails, for everything.”

Sea buckthorn also has 15 times the amount of Vitamin C that oranges have so “add a little beauty to your morning” with their addition to the juice. It does not have collagen but helps your body produce more of it.

 

The Mexican and American film actor concluded the video by pointing out, “It doesn’t taste that great, I mean it is not bad but it is a little bit too sour but a little goes a long way.” Setting fitness enthusiasts and fans on frenzy, the video instantly grabbed over 1.4 million views while still going strong.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Trust evaporated after Galwan clash, says top military commander
Trust evaporated after Galwan clash, says top military commander
PM Modi pays tribute at National War Memorial on Vijay Diwas
PM Modi pays tribute at National War Memorial on Vijay Diwas
SC to hear plea seeking removal of farmers from Delhi borders
SC to hear plea seeking removal of farmers from Delhi borders
Trinamool leader refuses to meet minister, seeks meeting with Mamata Banerjee
Trinamool leader refuses to meet minister, seeks meeting with Mamata Banerjee
‘Surrender or be wiped out’: Field Marshal Manekshaw’s threat to Pak in ’71
‘Surrender or be wiped out’: Field Marshal Manekshaw’s threat to Pak in ’71
Exclusive: Okinawa’s new B2B electric scooter to arrive before Oki100 e-bike
Exclusive: Okinawa’s new B2B electric scooter to arrive before Oki100 e-bike
Heavy rainfall expected in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry from today: IMD
Heavy rainfall expected in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry from today: IMD
Covid vaccine side-effects can’t be ruled out: Indian govt, after UK advisory
Covid vaccine side-effects can’t be ruled out: Indian govt, after UK advisory
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In